Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon”s global offerings: Amit Agarwal

Amazon’s global Senior Vice President and India country head Amit Agarwal on Friday said the company employs almost 1,00,000 workers in the country directly, including tens of thousands of employees in the many global technology teams based out Bengaluru. He said, Indian talent today touches almost every part of Amazon’s global offerings. “Bengaluru is at the heart of technology and innovation, and we, at Amazon, have certainly been privileged to work with some of the brightest and most talented IT professionals and experience the unique dynamism, resourcefulness, and inventiveness that continues to propel India,” Agarwal was quoted as saying at Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) in a release.









He said the industry-friendly IT policies of successive state governments, the rich talent pool of highly skilled professionals, high-quality institutes of higher learning, the resilience, tenacity and innovation of companies and start-ups have all made Bengaluru what it is today. Agarwal said technology and mobile internet have transformed daily lives globally, and India is no different, but these are likely to have an even more profound impact on India, as a scalable lever to drive inclusion and equity for society. Urban centres will no longer claim preferential access to products, education, healthcare, or entertainment. MSMEs will not be limited by their local catchment as they dream big, he added. Agarwal said Indian e-commerce is early in its evolution, with barely 3 per cent of total retail consumption, but is already ushering in faster digitization across the consumption value chain, and enabling expanded access and opportunities for customers and businesses across the country. He also highlighted that e-commerce is blurring the lines between online and offline, between local and global and businesses can seamlessly complement in-store services with doorstep convenience for customers in their locality; and dream beyond to reach customers across India, even globally.