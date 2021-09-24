The Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) is organizing its seventh edition of “Exim Bazaar” at Ahmedabad Haat, Vastrapur from October 1-4, 2021. The exhibition would showcase traditional and contemporary art and craft products from across the country. It aims to support local, home-grown artisans from each of the states whose business prospects and revenues were impacted owing economic disruption caused by the pandemic.









More than 75 artisans from different states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh will participate in the exhibition. Some of the participating artisans and weavers who would be exhibiting their diverse range of skills, talents and techniques are national and state awardees. Art forms such as Madhubani paintings, leather puppetry, Warli paintings, Pichwai paintings, Phulkari embroidery, Pattachitra paintings, Phad paintings, Banarasi silk fabrics, lac bangles, Kawad paintings, Kalamkari paintings, Chanderi weaving, ceramic pottery among others will be on display and available for sale at this exhibition.

The Exim Bazaar, an exhibition-cum-sale handmade arts and crafts of India curated by India Exim Bank, comes back after a hiatus of almost two years due to the pandemic. May artisans and rural enterprises suffered a loss in income due to the lockdown and COVID-related restrictions, as the sales from the exhibitions and retail channels became limited. India Exim Bank continued its handholding support by way of design, product and educative workshops for the artisans during this period.

As the restrictions are coming down and the Government’s vaccination drive going in full strength, the return of such exhibitions will provide a platform for the artisans to bounce back as well as revival of their arts. It should be noted that all COVID-related protocol will be strictly followed at the Exim Bazaar. The exhibition provides wider visibility and brand promotion for the artisans to market their products. This gives them access to direct customers and generate future sales leads, as well as understanding consumer preference, improve industry knowledge and discover latest trends.

Moreover, the Exim Bank assists artisans, master craftsmen, weavers, clusters, self-help groups, NGOs, grassroots and micro-enterprises through capacity building, participation at trade fairs and exhibitions both in India and overseas, and sourcing overseas buyers and distributors, under its Grassroots Initiatives and Development (GRID) and Marketing Advisory Services (MAS) programmes. The assistance under these programmes has enabled financial empowerment, employment generation and promotion of entrepreneurship among individual artisans, and ensuring the survival of century old traditional handicraft and handloom products and sustenance of the traditional heritage of Indian crafts.