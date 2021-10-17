The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) has decided to go deep in tier-II and III cities to encourage firms in the smaller towns to join the global value chain and production networks. As such, it has been carrying out several capacity-building programmes and adding more and more engineering firms to onboard the export bandwagon.









Mahesh Desai, EEPC Chairman, told PTI that their strategy is to create more engineering exporters by moving into smaller towns all over the country through the opening of EEPC India chapters. “Our objective is to move up the ladder and be a part of the global value chain and production networks, particularly, in light of the renewed thrust by the government to sign free trade agreements,” he said. “It is understood that India is in touch with few more countries other than Australia, UK, EU and UAE to have FTAs.”

Desai described the developments as “heartening”. EEPC India has opened two Technology Centres in Bengaluru and Kolkata and holding regular programmes on various technology developments and modules catering to different industries; government intervention is required to boost exports.

“We are collecting the problems faced by our exporters and other engineering companies and taking up with the appropriate authorities, including Commerce Ministry, DGFT, CBIC, BIS, Ministry of Steel and Ministry of MSME among others,” he said.

Desai highlighted that engineering exports during the period of April-September 2021 is about USD 52.34 billion which is a growth of 60% over April-September 2020 (USD 32.72 billion) and 37% growth over April-September 2019 (USD 38.26 billion). Annualizing this means that engineering goods exports will be around USD 105 billion in 2021-22, and close to the target set for engineering.