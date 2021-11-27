The state has taken up several measures to make Tamil Nadu the global center for information technology, says chief minister M.K. Stalin. Inaugurating the 20th edition of Connect 2021 organized by CII and Electronic Corporations of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in Chennai, he said the IT sector would play a significant role in making the state’s economy reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.









“IT plays a vital role in the progress of a state and also in bringing big ticket investments. It is my desire that this conclave leads to creation of new job opportunities and taking the state in the growth path,” Stalin said. “This government desires that in every sector like agriculture, production, services, there has to be a role of the IT.”

Stalin said to provide internet in all the panchayats in the state, the government was executing the Center’s BharatNet scheme to 12,525 village panchayats and expressed hope that through this digital services, internet education, tele-medicine facilities would be available in the villages.

The Tamil Nadu CM said the government has taken up various measures like the expansion of Chennai Metro Rail and Chennai airport as part of the improving the state’s overall infrastructure. “New investments should be created in the IT sector and existing technologies be upgraded. Through this, new jobs would be created towards ensuring there was an overall growth in the state.”

Stalin highlighted that the state of Tamil Nadu was leading from the front in the IT sector, which include hardware and softwar production, mobile phone production, manufacturing of computer and electronic parts. Moreover, Tamil Nadu holds a vital role in software exports, with the state having a share of 16% in the country’s total electronic production.