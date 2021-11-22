HackerEarth, the leading solutions provider to source, assess, upskill and engage software developer talent, has released its annual State of Developer Recruitment report. It onlines the changing priorities for hiring professionals in the tech industry and the challenges associated with recruiting qualified candidates amid the Great Resignation and ongoing war for talent.









The 2021 State of Developer Recruitment Report is based on survey data from around 2,500 engineering managers and HR managers and HR professionals from 79 countries; across industries including technology, pharmaceutical, retail, automobile, construction, banking, media, finance and insurance. The report aims to outline the best practices for hiring professionals and developer candidates and determine what the post-pandemic hiring landscape looks like.

Sachin Gupta, CEO of HackerEarth, pointed out that in 2020 many companies put pause on hiring, but that has completely changed and many hiring managers report that they are looking to fill up to 100 roles in what’s already a highly competitive market. “Employers seeking to hire top developer talent will be challenged to keep their recruiting practices current or risk compromising key priorities,” he said. “Much of what happens in 2022 will shape the post-pandemic workforce. Engineering managers should be focused on updating outdated practices to eliminate hiring silos and increase candidate engagement.”

According to the report, more than 30% of recruiters said they would never compromise on candidate quality to fill a role, while 35% of engineering managers said they would compromise in order to hire faster. The priority for many is hiring a developer, over hiring the perfect diverse candidates; diversity as a criterion might just be an added burden in the current recruiting environment.

Moreover, about 28.9% of respondents who don’t use an assessment tool said that they feel their methods are effective, indicating they haven’t thought about the flaws and inherent biases of the process. Of the respondents who said they do not use an assessment tool, most believe that sorting candidates via resumes or telephone conversations is enough to move them to the interview round. Conversely, companies that use assessment tools for their tech hiring report have a more standardized process that is objective and results in more accurate assessments.