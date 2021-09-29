HR technology, which has most recently been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has dramatically changed the landscape of how companies and people management works. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation have caused actual disruption in HR practices, rather than incremental improvements.









In HR, there has been a 30% increase in the demand for technologies that are related to human resources, in a scenario where in 60-70% of the workforce working remotely. Some tasks, which earlier could be conducted in-office are now taken over by top-notch tech applications.

Here is an overview of top four tasks which have been replaced by HR tech solutions:

Hire & Onboard

Recruitment of an employee involves a lot of steps and levels. Activities such as planning and hiring, candidate sourcing, job posting, referrals, applicant tracking, creating a schedule for the newly on-boarded employees are some of the examples. Hiring people and maintaining the related activities through tech solutions has become the new normal. In most cases, the HR considers virtual interview instead of walk-in and the entire on-boarding process too are being carried out virtually. HR tech startups like Instahyre, Referhire etc. are offering hiring solutions to the companies available on simple applications.

Tracking

HR technology has also made employee tracking, leave tracking, work progression, holiday tracking very easy for the HRs. These solutions can help approve reportees leave, reimbursement requests or adjust attendance through technology. Companies like EdGE Networks offer solutions to track and advise growth path for each employee.

Engagement

Engagement of the employees in terms of their extra activities is one of the very important tasks for HRs. This includes activities like an idea box to test the creativity of the employees, recording birthdays and anniversaries, taking polls and survey, training sessions etc. With the use of different analytics tools, this task has become a lot easier. Interestingly, AI-enabled Chatbots are also being used for tasks like answering queries, to even nudging employees to finish work within deadlines. HR tech startups like Qandle provide the finest HR solutions covering modules to serve companies from hiring to the retiring of employees.

Payment

Maintaining a track of the payroll, deduction of tax, provident funds, managing the expenses, taking charge of the appraisals, compensation, deducting the leave amount is one of the important aspects for HR centric jobs. These tasks are easily handled by the usage of AI and ML. this reduces the risk and chances of any mistake. Qandle, Zimyo and other HR tech organizations are offering an array of solutions for the space.

Over the past year or so, the world has changed rapidly owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has proven to be a challenge but has prompted businesses and sectors across the world to adopt technology at an unprecedented phase like never before.