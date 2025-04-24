Oscars Open Door to AI-Enhanced Films, But Human Creativity Still Counts

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that films created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) are eligible to win Oscars, marking a significant milestone in the blending of traditional filmmaking with cutting-edge technology. In newly updated rules released on Monday, the Academy stated that the use of generative AI or other digital tools “will neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination.” The decision recognises the growing presence of AI in the entertainment industry, while also emphasising that human input remains a key criterion in Oscar recognition.

AI in the Spotlight at This Year’s Oscars

The conversation around AI’s role in cinema gained traction during the 2025 Academy Awards, where Adrian Brody won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist. The film reportedly used generative AI to refine Brody’s Hungarian accent, demonstrating how AI can support nuanced performance delivery.

Similarly, “Emilia Perez,” a musical that also took home Oscars this year, utilised voice-cloning technology to enhance vocal performances — a subtle yet transformative application of AI that may become increasingly common in musical and dramatic productions.

A Balancing Act: Innovation vs. Integrity

While acknowledging AI’s capabilities, the Academy’s rule changes make it clear that the creative contribution of humans remains paramount in determining award eligibility. The updated language regarding the use of generative AI was guided by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, which assessed the potential impacts of such tools on storytelling and performance.

Other reforms introduced on Monday include a requirement for Academy members to watch all nominated films in a category before participating in final-round voting, a move aimed at preserving fairness and informed decision-making in the face of a rapidly evolving film landscape.

Industry Voices Remain Divided

Despite this institutional acceptance, AI continues to divide the Hollywood industry. During the 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes, fears of AI replacing human talent were central to union demands. Actress Susan Sarandon voiced strong opposition at the time, warning,

“If you can take my face, my body and my voice and make me say or do something that I had no choice about, that’s not a good thing.”

Screenwriters were particularly alarmed by the possibility that tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT could be used to generate story treatments or even full scripts, displacing human creativity and weakening writers’ job security. As part of the settlement that ended the strikes, new safeguards were established to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in film development.

Technology’s Limitations Still Apparent

Not everyone in the industry is convinced of AI’s artistic promise. Animators interviewed by the BBC in 2024 argued that generative AI tools still lack the emotional depth and precision required for award-winning work.

“It’s like having a bad writer help you,” said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of Rokit Flix. “Sure, it will get an outline done, but if you need something with emotional weight, an AI isn’t going to get you an Oscar.”

The Future: Collaboration, Not Replacement

The Academy’s decision suggests a future where AI and human creativity coexist, rather than compete. As digital tools continue to evolve, the challenge will be to maintain the essence of cinema while embracing the possibilities of innovation. For now, the Oscar remains a prize for storytellers first, machines second.