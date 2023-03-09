Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops

Business

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops

Press Trust of India
Published on

IT services company Infosys on Thursday said it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning and Infosys Cobalt.



Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its expertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools and accelerators, backed by efficient teams, according to a release. With this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF, Infosys has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimisation. “As a part of this initiative, Infosys leveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform.

Also read: Best Agrolife board okays Rs 200 crore investment plan

“Further, by facilitating a two-way flow of business-critical data between the new platform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operations planning with complete automation of safety stock,” the release said. The release, however, did not divulge the financial details of the engagement. The implementation has enabled advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket’s supply chain.

ZF is a global technology company, supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said the ability to forecast demand and optimise inventory is a key competitive advantage in the era of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical complexities. “We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF and helped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveraging Infosys Cobalt.

“Our extended collaboration will continue to accelerate this leading automotive supplier’s ambitious digital transformation strategies and equip them with the agility and flexibility they need to deliver world-class products to their clients,” Singh said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kauvery Hospitals Receives USD 70 Million Investment from IIFL AMC for a Minority Stake

Kauvery Hospitals Receives USD 70 Million Investment from IIFL AMC for a Minority Stake
By March 9, 2023
Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain ops
By March 9, 2023
Best Agrolife board okays Rs 200 crore investment plan

Best Agrolife board okays Rs 200 crore investment plan
By March 9, 2023
Inheritance tech startup Legacy Next to onboard 100 large corporates by 2023

Business

Legacy Next to onboard 100 large corporates by 2023
HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 mn seed funding from YCombintor, Binny Bansal’s Three State Capital

Business

HRTech platform HireSure.ai raises $2.5 million seed funding
From sickness to health to building a business together, meet these couple-preneurs disrupting the startup sector in India

Business

These couples are disrupting the Indian startup sector
To Top
Loading...