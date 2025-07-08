WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

Wise Travel India Limited (WTi Cabs) has emerged as the largest Uber Black fleet partner in the country, operating high-end vehicles across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The company now powers Uber’s flagship luxury offering with a robust lineup of sedans and SUVs, including Toyota Hyryder and MG ZS EV, bringing top-tier ground transport to urban India.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary WTi Fleet Pro Private Limited, the company manages a growing fleet of Uber Black vehicles and ensures elite service quality through rigorous chauffeur training, standardized operations, and tech-enabled fleet management.

A Premium Partnership That’s Changing the Game

“Our partnership with Uber for its Uber Black fleet reinforces our expertise in luxury premium travel,” said Ashok Vashist, CEO of WTi Cabs. “We’re committed to redefining urban transportation for discerning passengers through reliability, safety, and unmatched service.”







Uber India echoed this sentiment, with Aditya Kapoor, Head of Supply at Uber India, stating, “Uber Black is the pinnacle of our premium ride experience. Teaming up with WTi Cabs, a leader in corporate and executive transport, allows us to bring unparalleled quality and consistency to premium customers across key metros.”

This partnership is a win for urban India, offering seamless luxury travel through the Uber app, complete with professionally trained chauffeurs, premium vehicles, and consistent standards.

Driving Premium Experiences With Technology and Training

WTi Cabs places a heavy emphasis on driver professionalism and customer experience, rolling out curated chauffeur training programs focused on hospitality, safety, and etiquette. It uses AI-ML powered systems, cloud-based dashboards, and a process-first approach to standardize service quality and drive customer satisfaction across regions.

By integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into the Uber Black fleet, WTi is also contributing to India’s green mobility mission, aligning its operations with sustainable goals.

Founded in 2009, WTi Cabs has grown from a bootstrapped startup to a listed leader in mobility, serving over 500 corporate clients across 250+ cities and 17 airports. It recorded a 45.41% CAGR before the pandemic and was listed at a 32% premium over its IPO price on the NSE SME exchange.

Today, the company is expanding globally, with operations now live in Dubai, and continues to push boundaries in intercity, airport, outstation, and employee mobility.

This collaboration between WTi Cabs and Uber isn’t just about business—it’s about raising the bar for premium mobility in India. From sleek EVs to VIP-level chauffeur experiences, this partnership ensures that India’s urban travelers ride in style, comfort, and confidence.