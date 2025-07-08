Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

Aggregators

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

Published on

Wise Travel India Limited (WTi Cabs) has emerged as the largest Uber Black fleet partner in the country, operating high-end vehicles across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The company now powers Uber’s flagship luxury offering with a robust lineup of sedans and SUVs, including Toyota Hyryder and MG ZS EV, bringing top-tier ground transport to urban India.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary WTi Fleet Pro Private Limited, the company manages a growing fleet of Uber Black vehicles and ensures elite service quality through rigorous chauffeur training, standardized operations, and tech-enabled fleet management.

A Premium Partnership That’s Changing the Game

Our partnership with Uber for its Uber Black fleet reinforces our expertise in luxury premium travel,” said Ashok Vashist, CEO of WTi Cabs. “We’re committed to redefining urban transportation for discerning passengers through reliability, safety, and unmatched service.”



Uber India echoed this sentiment, with Aditya Kapoor, Head of Supply at Uber India, stating, “Uber Black is the pinnacle of our premium ride experience. Teaming up with WTi Cabs, a leader in corporate and executive transport, allows us to bring unparalleled quality and consistency to premium customers across key metros.”

This partnership is a win for urban India, offering seamless luxury travel through the Uber app, complete with professionally trained chauffeurs, premium vehicles, and consistent standards.

Driving Premium Experiences With Technology and Training

WTi Cabs places a heavy emphasis on driver professionalism and customer experience, rolling out curated chauffeur training programs focused on hospitality, safety, and etiquette. It uses AI-ML powered systems, cloud-based dashboards, and a process-first approach to standardize service quality and drive customer satisfaction across regions.

By integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into the Uber Black fleet, WTi is also contributing to India’s green mobility mission, aligning its operations with sustainable goals.

Founded in 2009, WTi Cabs has grown from a bootstrapped startup to a listed leader in mobility, serving over 500 corporate clients across 250+ cities and 17 airports. It recorded a 45.41% CAGR before the pandemic and was listed at a 32% premium over its IPO price on the NSE SME exchange.

Today, the company is expanding globally, with operations now live in Dubai, and continues to push boundaries in intercity, airport, outstation, and employee mobility.

This collaboration between WTi Cabs and Uber isn’t just about business—it’s about raising the bar for premium mobility in India. From sleek EVs to VIP-level chauffeur experiences, this partnership ensures that India’s urban travelers ride in style, comfort, and confidence.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How to See 2025’s Golden Buck Moon—And Why It’ll Look Bigger Than Usual

How to See 2025’s Golden Buck Moon—And Why It’ll Look Bigger Than Usual
By July 8, 2025
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spark Breakup Rumors Just One Month After Instagram Debut Offset

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spark Breakup Rumors Just One Month After Instagram Debut
By July 8, 2025
Diddy’s Legal Triumph Sparks Jailhouse Ovation and National Debate on Justice Sean Diddy Combs Marc Agnifilo RICO

Diddy’s Legal Triumph Sparks Jailhouse Ovation and National Debate on Justice
By July 8, 2025
India’s Global Tourism Leadership Recognised as Dr. Mukesh Batra Wins Double Honours at Skal Asia Congress

India’s Global Tourism Leadership Recognised as Dr. Mukesh Batra Wins Double Honours at Skal Asia Congress
By July 8, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
How to See 2025’s Golden Buck Moon—And Why It’ll Look Bigger Than Usual

How to See 2025’s Golden Buck Moon—And Why It’ll Look Bigger Than Usual
By July 8, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Wheel of Time Showrunner Slams Cancellation Decision, Hints at Revival: “This Story Deserves an Ending” Rafe Judkins Robert Jordan Amazon prime Video Brandon Sanderson Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski

Book Adaptation

Wheel of Time Showrunner Slams Cancellation Decision, Hints at Revival: “This Story Deserves an Ending”
To Top
Loading...