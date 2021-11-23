Connect with us

Latent View shares make stellar market debut, zoom 169 pc

Press Trust of India
Shares of Latent View Analytics on Tuesday made a stellar market debut, listing with a premium of 169 per cent gainst the issue price of Rs 197. The stock listed at Rs 530, reflecting a huge gain of 169 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 178.55 per cent to Rs 548.75. On NSE, it made its debut at Rs 512.20, a jump of 160 per cent.



The initial public offer of Latent View Analytics received overwhelming response from all category of investors as it was subscribed a whopping 326.49 times earlier this month. The Rs 600-crore IPO had a price range at Rs 190-197 per share. The company provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

Also read: Tech company UST to hire 6,000 employees for Bengaluru centre in 2 yrs

It engages and provides services to blue-chip companies in technology, BFSI, CPG and retail, industrials, and other industries, and has worked with over 30 Fortune 500 companies in the last three fiscals. The company serves clients across countries in the US, Europe, and Asia through its subsidiaries in the United States, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and its sales offices in San Jose, London, and Singapore.


