Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LegalPay launches litigation financing product for retail investors

LegalPay

Business

LegalPay launches litigation financing product for retail investors

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Delhi-based litigation funding platform LegalPay has launched has launched an alternative investment product for retail investors. Through the venture, investors can fund third-party litigations for a minimum amount of Rs 25,000.




The company has created a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to create a pool of 4-8 commercial cases to ensure diversification of investor’s capital to generate lucrative IRRs and minimized risk. The vehicle is designed to finance arbitrations (both domestic and international), medium and late-stage litigations, specialized forums and claim buyouts opportunities, The Hindu reported.

Founded by season investor Kundan Shahi in 2020, LegalPay helps entities/businesses ease the financial burden of litigation cases such as shareholder and IPR related disputes with the help of technology. Litigation finance is an arrangement under which the businesses get their due and even the funders make money. The company is backed by venture capital firms such as 9Unicorns and LetsVenture and by marquee angels including Ashwini Kakkar, ex-chair via.com, and Ambarish Gupta, ex-founder of Knowlarity, among others.

Most businesses do have a dedicated legal budget and often working capital is required for eminent needs like sales, manufacturing, human resources. This often leaves them incapable of pursuing legal claims which will fetch them money properly as they are unable to allocate capital for it. LegalPay help businesses get access to justice in exchange for a portion of the recovery made because of the lawsuit.

“LegalPay believes in the democratization of investment made via its platform by making it easier for even smaller retail investors to invest. Earlier, only the ultra-rich had access to this asset, but we are making it accessible to anyone and everyone. Anyone can invest with a starting ticket size of ₹25,000. Through our SPV, we intend to ensure that the investors’ money is safe and secure by providing diversification across a basked of lucrative cases,” said Kundan Shahi, Founder of LegalPay.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LegalPay

LegalPay launches litigation financing product for retail investors
By August 21, 2021
Sebi keeps Adani Wilmar's Rs 4,500-cr IPO in abeyance

Sebi keeps Adani Wilmar’s Rs 4,500-cr IPO in abeyance
By August 21, 2021
Arvind Fashions raises Rs 439 cr from investors, promoters

Arvind Fashions raises Rs 439 cr from investors, promoters
By August 21, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from India, three other countries

Travel

Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from India, three other countries
From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August

Movies & Documentaries

From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August
To Top
Loading...