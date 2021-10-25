Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LEVC gears up to launch electric TX model in India

LEVC gears up to launch electric TX model in India
Image for representational purpose only

Auto

LEVC gears up to launch electric TX model in India

Press Trust of India
Published on

Commercial electric vehicle maker London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is geared up to roll out electric TX vehicle in the Indian market in collaboration with Exclusive Motors, a release said on Monday.




The partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt Ltd extends to the Indian Subcontinent, it said.

The world’s most advanced premium shuttle prepares to launch in India as LEVC brings the electric model TX to a dealership in New Delhi, said the release.

Stating that it is partnering with Exclusive Motors for the Indian Subcontinent to make TX available in the region. LEVC said not only will it create significant employment opportunities in India, the e-city vehicle will also support a green future for the country with its innovative range extender.

LEVC had introduced the latest model of electric TX in 2018.

The TX is powered by LEVC’s innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 101km, with a flexible range of over 510 km.

Featuring a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants, TX is the perfect vehicle for city mobility and suburban flexibility, the release stated.

Also Read: Agritech startup Gramophone raises USD 10 mn for expansion

“I am pleased that LEVC’s innovative future mobility solutions are embracing the opportunities in India’s dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together,” said Alan Gemmell, British Queen’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia.

LEVC’s history began in 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Eicher shareholders approve proposal to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as MD

Eicher shareholders approve proposal to re-appoint Siddhartha Lal as MD
By October 25, 2021
DoT exempts non-telecom revenue for calculation of levies on telcos

DoT exempts non-telecom revenue for calculation of levies on telcos
By October 25, 2021
LEVC gears up to launch electric TX model in India

LEVC gears up to launch electric TX model in India
By October 25, 2021
Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion

Funding News

5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
To Top
Loading...