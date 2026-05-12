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GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans Rockstar Games

Gaming

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans

Tech Plunge

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Anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) reached another fever pitch this week after fans became convinced Rockstar Games was preparing to release the long-awaited Trailer 3. Instead, the studio posted an update promoting Red Dead Online, triggering frustration, memes, and chaos across social media.

The reaction was immediate. Thousands of disappointed fans flooded Rockstar’s comment sections after the company failed to reveal new footage for GTA 6, which remains one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in gaming history.

Why Fans Expected GTA 6 Trailer 3 This Week

Speculation surrounding a possible GTA 6 Trailer 3 reveal intensified after players noticed a timeline pattern linked to Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Fans pointed out that GTA 6 Trailer 2 dropped nine days before a previous Take-Two earnings call in 2025. Since the company’s next financial report is scheduled for later this month, online theorists believed May 12 could follow the same promotional strategy.

While Rockstar never confirmed any announcement plans, excitement spiraled across gaming forums, Reddit threads, YouTube channels, and X posts throughout the day.

When Rockstar instead shared a routine update about new Red Dead Online content, fans quickly turned the post into a meme battlefield.

Rockstar’s Silence Continues to Fuel Speculation

Despite the lack of official news, interest in GTA 6 continues to dominate gaming conversations online. Rockstar previously confirmed the game is now targeting a November 19, 2026, release after multiple delays pushed the launch deeper into next year.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously stated that marketing for GTA 6 will increase significantly closer to launch, leading many fans to believe major reveals are imminent.

Recent rumors only intensified the hype cycle. Reports emerged over the weekend that some Sony users received PlayStation marketing emails encouraging upgrades to the PlayStation 5 in preparation for GTA 6.

At the same time, Rockstar teased a major summer update for Grand Theft Auto Online, which many players suspect could be the final major content expansion before GTA 6 arrives.

Pre-Order Listing Adds More Fuel to the Fire

Another development adding to the speculation came from a major Greek retailer, which reportedly published a GTA 6 pre-order registration page ahead of any official announcement from Rockstar.

Although fans cannot yet purchase the game, the listing sparked renewed excitement that retail preparations may already be underway behind the scenes.

Industry analysts continue to predict that GTA 6 could become the most expensive video game ever produced, with estimates suggesting development costs may have already exceeded $1 billion.

The Pressure on Rockstar Is Massive

With expectations climbing higher after every delay, Rockstar faces enormous pressure to deliver a game capable of redefining open-world gaming once again.

For now, however, fans remain stuck refreshing social feeds, decoding cryptic theories, and waiting for the next official GTA 6 reveal.

And judging by the internet’s reaction this week, patience is rapidly running out.

  • GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans Rockstar Games
  • GTA 6 Trailer 3 Rumors Explode as Rockstar’s Red Dead Online Tweet Frustrates Fans Rockstar Games

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