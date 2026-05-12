‘Dutton Ranch’ Timeline Explained: Where the New Series Fits in the Expanding ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Fans of Yellowstone are preparing for the next chapter in the Dutton saga as Dutton Ranch officially continues the story of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in 2026. With multiple prequels, sequels, and spin-offs now connected to Taylor Sheridan’s hit franchise, viewers are increasingly asking one major question: where exactly does Dutton Ranch fit in the timeline?

Fortunately, unlike some of the franchise’s earlier entries, this new series is much easier to place chronologically.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Continues the Modern-Day Yellowstone Story

While prequels like 1883 and 1923 explored the origins of the Dutton family decades earlier, Dutton Ranch takes place directly after the events of Yellowstone Season 5.

Set in the modern timeline beginning around 2025, the series follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the dramatic fallout of the flagship show’s conclusion. The story reportedly moves the couple to South Texas, where they face new challenges, rival ranchers, and the emotional aftermath of losing the life they once knew in Montana.

This positions Dutton Ranch alongside another upcoming sequel series, Marshals, starring Kayce Dutton.

Do You Need to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ First?

Technically, viewers can jump directly into Dutton Ranch without watching all five seasons of Yellowstone. However, longtime fans strongly recommend watching the original series first for full emotional context.

Beth and Rip’s relationship has been one of the central pillars of the Yellowstone universe since the beginning. Their personal struggles, family conflicts, and connection to the Dutton ranch are expected to influence the spin-off’s storyline heavily.

Without the Yellowstone backdrop, newer viewers may still follow the plot, but many of the emotional payoffs and character references could lose their impact.

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The Best Viewing Order for the Yellowstone Universe

As Taylor Sheridan’s television empire grows, so does the complexity of the franchise timeline. For fans looking to experience the Dutton family story in chronological order, the recommended watch sequence currently looks like this: 1883, 1923, Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch, and Marshals.

Some fans, however, still prefer beginning with Yellowstone before going backward into the prequels. That release-order approach often makes callbacks and generational references more rewarding.

With additional spin-offs like 1944 reportedly in development, the franchise timeline may become even larger in the years ahead.

Possible Crossovers Already Being Teased

Interest in future crossovers is already growing among viewers. Actress Kelly Reilly recently hinted she would love to reunite on-screen with Luke Grimes, who stars in Marshals as Kayce Dutton.

Those comments have fueled speculation that the franchise could evolve into a fully interconnected television universe, with characters moving between multiple series.

For now, though, Dutton Ranch appears focused on establishing Beth and Rip’s next chapter while keeping the emotional legacy of Yellowstone alive.