Motorola’s Hatke’ Smartphone, moto e13, Today Sale on Flipkart

Business

Press Trust of India
Moto e13 flaunts a sleek, stylish, and premium design and the smartly built 6.5″ IPS LCD display sets itself perfectly with the trending style. It has the latest Android 13 (Go edition), for a more reliable, usable, and customizable experience.



Furthermore, the moto e13 provides easy access to theater in your pocket with a multidimensional audio-visual experience with Dolby Atmos audio. Now watch long hours show with the perfect connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth 5.03 wireless technology.

With moto e13, capture shots like never before with its 13MP AI-powered camera system, and a 5MP front camera that includes intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture, Face Beauty, and Portrait mode to turn all your beautiful moments into memories that can be cherished forever. Not just that, the moto e13 also features a stunning design, premium design by being one of the thinnest and lightest phones in the segment featuring an acrylic glass back finish in 3 beautiful colours. Moreover, your phone stays protected from all those spills and splashes with a segment first IP52 water-repellent design.

Overall, at a prefect buildup of 8.47mm thin and weighing just 179.5g, moto e13 fits your pocket without compromising battery life or the view. Additionally, the addictive moto gestures like chop-chop for flashlight and three finger screenshot, enhance the user experience. Lastly, you also get a 10W Charger along with a protective case in the box and 2×2 MIMO for better and faster connectivity and data speeds.


