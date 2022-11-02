As India celebrated its first Covid-free festive season, the rising workforce had more reasons to celebrate as business operations across industries projected an increase in demand for workforce, creating more job opportunities. This season (1st September 2022 – 27 October 2022), apna, India’s largest jobs platform & professional network recorded an uptick in demand for professionals with around 2 lakh job opportunities being created especially by the SMB’s and MSME’s.

Apna also witnessed an increase in its employer base seeking the right talent for various job roles, a majority of these employers were small and medium-sized businesses in October’22 indicating an interest amongst professionals to look for better job opportunities during the festive season. In fact, during the festive season, on an average 4000 jobs were posted everyday. At present, apna.co is the trusted partner of more than 3 lakh employers from across the country. Cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Indore witnessed a massive increase in the employer base during the festive season 2022.









Roles such as business development, telemarketing and sales also witnessed a growing demand with metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru leading the demand.

With over 2.6 crore users on the platform, the top most popular job categories amongst professionals included Telecalling, Field Sales, Delivery Person, Data Entry Operator etc. during this festive season. In fact, over the past three months, apna.co facilitated over 1 crore job applications for various job roles across industries. The professional networking & jobs platform also registered around 11 lakh new users on its app during the festive season. A majority of new users registered from cities such Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Indore and Bengaluru

Women participation in the workforce also increased during the season with around 28 lakh job applications, especially from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. In fact, women applied for more jobs than men this time especially for roles such as Telecalling / BPO / Telesales, Receptionist / Front Office / Help Desk Admin and Office Assistants.

With festive perks, higher compensation and added benefits, logistics and delivery became one of the popular jobs amongst the professionals this year. The category recorded a 21 percent increase in job applications in the last 6 months. Delivery was a trending job role in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Indore and Bengaluru this season. Industries such as ecommerce, food and hospitality hired maximum gig professionals this season with popular platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Licious being the top recruiters during the season.

A huge post-covid demand also led to more job openings in other major industries during this year’s festivities. One such industry was hospitality as well as the beauty and wellness industry wherein apna.co witnessed a massive 65 percent increase in new employers in comparison to the same time last year creating a plethora of opportunities for the professionals in the industry.

Commenting on growth during the festivities, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna, said “Festive season is the time for Indian companies to hire professionals in order to maximise their business creating a pool of opportunities for professionals across the industry. The season’s data reflects how the Indian economy is getting back on track and we are glad to become the trusted bridge to connect the employers with their workforce.”

Amongst 76 cities, apna observed an increase in demand for jobs from Metro cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience and preferences. The app comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities.

Founded in 2019, apna.co is India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping India’s rising workforce to unlock unique professional networking, and skilling opportunities.

Having secured more than $190 million from marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, GSV Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship.vc apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With over 16 million users, present in 40+ cities and counting, and over 150,000 employers that trust the platform – India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities.