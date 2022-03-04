Connect with us

MSME Ministry hosts summit to promote plastic recycling and waste management

MSME Ministry hosts summit to promote plastic recycling, waste mgmt

MSME Ministry hosts summit to promote plastic recycling and waste management

Rakesh Jha
Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, inaugurated International Summit on Plastics Recycling & Waste Management Friday being organized by Ministry of MSME in association with The All-India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) in New Delhi.




Addressing the summit, the minister said, “This mega event is an effective platform to bring together the stakeholders and experts to discuss the impact and possible solution for MSMEs and open new business opportunities in the plastics industry and the recycling sector with a great belief in the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.”

Ministry of MSME also launched two special initiatives – ‘Sambhav’ and ‘Svavlamban’ to promote entrepreneurship amongst youth, especially in aspirational Districts all across the country.

The summit will be attended by more than 350 MSME’s physically and more than 1000 MSMEs virtually from all over the country. Besides, international delegates from different countries will be attending the mega summit virtually.

Also Read:_Filo raises USD 23 mn in Series A funding led by Anthos Capital

Speaking at the Summit, Shri B.B. Swain, Secretary (MSME) said “Recycling plastic is one of the foremost steps towards innovation and sustainability in this industry. Considering the global potential and employment opportunities, the Plastic industry will play a major role in the success of the “Make in India” policy of the Government of India.

Emphasizing on the role of Plastics and Recycling – Mr. Kishore P. Sampat, President, AIPMA said “AIPMA have organized various virtual events with MSME-DIs of different states on Plastic Waste Management and Recycling Technologies to generate awareness and to bring our members up to speed on Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) and New Plastic Waste Management Policies.”

The Mega International Summit emphasizes on “Know your Waste and how Recycling is the right thing to do, which is to be done in a right way”.


