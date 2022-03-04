Jharkhand: NABARD Chairman launches Bank on Wheels

Dr. G.R. Chintala, the Chairman of NABARD , the development bank of the nation for fostering rural prosperity was on a one-day visit to meet and discuss rural financial inclusion initiatives with the Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank (JRGB), headquartered in Ranchi. During the visit, the Chairperson and his team of dignitaries discussed various new initiatives and innovations that will be the foundation of rural growth in the districts of Jharkhand.









The visit was kickstarted with a glimpse of Jharkhandto Dr. Chintala with a tribal dance and traditional garlanding. After the felicitation, senior bank officials gave a detailed presentation of the initiatives of the bank to the dignitaries who were then invited to share their views, opinions and ideas around rural financial inclusion. The dignitaries also disbursed loans to various Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organizations,amongst other entities working at the village level. An important MOU between NABARD and JRGB was also signed during this visit.

Speaking on the occasion , Dr. G.R. Chintala, theChairman of NABARD, said, “For India to achieve new heights, it is important that we foster the growth of rural India. The role of women in the development of rural India is commendable and of utmost importance. The various initiatives like the one taken today for the development and financial inclusion of the rural people are what the country needs now.”

Commenting on the various breakthroughs for Jharkhand,Chairman of JRGB, Mr. Piyush J Bhatt said, “RRBs (Regional Rural Banks) are the extended arms of NABARD. We have and will consistently focus on implementing the policies of NABARD. JRGB has its presence in all 24 districts of Jharkhand and is working for the upliftment of the people of Jharkhand with its partners.”

Mr. Rohit Kumar, Founder & CEO of XPay.Life said, “Weare one of the most enterprising fintech start-ups of the country. Our aim is to make life simpler with secure transactions and innovations. Our Mobile Vanfor Rural Development is one of our most innovative and meaningful offering,which we are excited to launch in Jharkhand in partnership with JRGB. Financial inclusivity and easy access of banking facilities is our goal, and we are excited to forge ahead into the future providing growth opportunities for the people of Jharkhand through our solutions.”