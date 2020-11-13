Nilon’s launches campaign with Utsav Sweet Box

Nilon’s India has launched #ChashniWaliDiwali campaign, highlighted by millennial content creators using the new Utsav Sweet Box to light up their festivities. Through this campaign, Nilon’s shows how easy it is for people to upgrade their Diwali dish-list by making scrumptious desi sweets in the comfort of their homes. With the Ustav Sweet Box, one can make Gulab Jamun, Malpua, Jalebi and Kheer in a matter of minutes.









Rajheev Agrawal, Director & CEO Nilon’s, pointed out that with Diwali around the corner and so many festive gift packs appearing in the market, the Utsav Sweet Box cuts the clutter owing to its exclusive offering. “Right from the start, we were very confident with what we had to offer,” he said. “Here is a gift pack which helps you make delicious mithais at home, without the risk of stepping out. To top it off, our campaign wore the language and attitude of millennials to strike the right chord and deliver the message light-heartedly.”

Gopal Krishnan, Founder & MD M&C Saatchi February, highlighted that Diwali has always been very coveted for brands, giving them a perfect opportunity to be relatable and to become a part of larger celebrations. “With Nilon’s our goal has always been to embrace our innate Indian-ness without losing touch of the customer persona,” Krishnan said. “This time around, the team has done a wonderful job of leveraging that opportunity with a digital-first campaign for Diwali that is soaked in the sweet fervor of happiness, celebration and indulgence.”

The month-long campaign started with a small surprise activity with content creators; Nilon’s dropped off the box of happiness at each of their doors along with a sweet Diwali wish. This was followed by a flurry of social activities like unorthodox and personalized recipe videos and getting ready for Diwali snippets. This was paired with a seamless integration of Amazon and Flipkart from where people could order the pack for their own homes, as the brand simultaneously served the audience with the chashni of festivities.