Innovative wellness, direct to consumer startup Nyumi, conceptualised by entrepreneur Ananya Kejriwal Agarwal enters the fast-growing Nutraceutical space, launching critical products specifically formulated for the urban Indian woman. Nyumi, is the first company to address the specific issues of nutrient deficiencies in Indian women through products that blend Indian herbs and Western ingredients in the form of vegan, gluten and allergen-free gummy. The initial product portfolio targets the most prevalent women-centric issues: immunity, hair, skin, sleep and urinary tract wellness.









With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, issues of everyday immunity, wellness and nutrition have become major concerns, driving explosive growth for the nutraceuticals industry, further aided by the boom in eCommerce with wellness being one of the largest and fastest-growing categories.

Taking on the responsibility of reinventing daily nutrition supplements for women, a team of German pharmacists and Indian nutritionists from Nyumi researched diets and deficiencies common to women in India and sourced ingredients from across the world formulating products to ensure maximum efficacy and bioavailability.

Each product is a scientifically tested blend of the best of Indian and Western ingredients, where every ingredient is sourced with care. All ingredients are clinically researched, and multiple ingredients are even patented extracts. The new products are just the beginning of the overarching mission of the company to address some of the significant health issues affecting women, more so in the post-Covid-19 world.

Ananya Kejriwal Agarwal, the Nyumi Founder & CEO, graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Engineering and Design Thinking from Olin College of Engineering. She worked across Product, Growth and Business Operations at Microsoft in Seattle and at Headspace, a leading mental wellness app, in Los Angeles where she learned how to build scalable products that users love.

Speaking on the launch, Ananya, said, ” Nutrition should not be a compromise, and that is why I built Nyumi. We believe that science is not a linear process but an iterative journey. We have invested heavily in R&D for all of our products to ensure maximum efficacy and bio-availability while making delicious flavours! All of our ingredients have been tested not just for their nutritional benefits but also for the quality of their source, clinical reports and compatibility with other ingredients. Our gummies blend time-tested Indian herbs such as Amla, Haldi and Tulsi with Western nutrients like biotin and hyaluronic acid.“

As per International Trade Administration, the nutraceuticals market is expected to grow from $4 billion (in 2017) to $18 billion by 2025. This growth is expected to be even more after the attention that the issues of immunity & overall wellness have got post the pandemic.

Each gummy is manufactured using state-of-the-art German processes and expert know-how, without any artificial colour or flavours. They are designed to help a woman strike a balance between urban lifestyle and self-care with an offering that is easy to understand and integrate into their busy, hectic lives as a habit of choice, in line with the philosophy of the company itself.