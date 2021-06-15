In 2021, despite the second wave of covid-19, Indian startups continue to grow and sustain in the face of adversity. Looking at the current situation, Lepton Software, a leading location intelligence company with 25+ years in the business, has launched a growth program called LEAP for startups. The program aims to support startup innovation and expertise around maps and location intelligence based products and businesses.









Talking about the program, Dr Rajeev Saraf, CEO, Lepton Software says, “Lepton has worked with some of the most established startups such as Lenskart, Zomato and Oyo Hotels & Homes. LEAP aligns with Lepton’s core value proposition of supporting innovation in the GIS and location intelligence community as well as facilitating the growth and success of next-generation startups.”

Qualifying companies will have access to premium solutions worth $25,000 for free. The program will include Lepton’s geospatial suite, Google maps and cloud services, training, tech support, co-marketing opportunities and more.

Startups all over the world are looking to integrate maps and geo-data into their new applications. However, a single platform that can help startups create, validate and support their POC using location intelligence does not exist or is not readily available. LEAP will act as a one-stop-shop for startups to get access to all location intelligence tools that can help them invest their resources in the right direction and build trailblazing products.

“We understand the unique challenges startups face and we are here to help them scale. 80% of data collected today invariably has location data points built into it. Location intelligence will drive even better business results for startups over the next three to five years,” concludes Ankush Wadhwa, Vice President and Program Director, Lepton Software.