NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today recognized MothersonSumi INfotech and Designs Limited (MIND) as an elite Gold-level partner. MIND Infotech, the technology and industrial solutions arm of the Motherson Group, surpassed the minimum number of required NetApp certifications that assess the technological expertise of a partner organization. These certifications ensure they have extensive knowledge and skilled resources across NetApp’s core and cloud portfolio.









Since 2017, MIND Infotech and NetApp have worked together to support customers as they navigate their technology-powered transformation journeys. Over the past three years, MIND has extended NetApp services internally across the entire Motherson Group companies, increasing their collective customer reach four-fold across multiple locations.

As a Gold-level partner, MIND will receive on-demand access to NetApp Lab and other resources to support co-creation of joint solution offerings and provide faster procurement cycles for customers. This association will help provide better financial offering models to customers and prospects across India. MIND specializes in helping businesses utilize data, analytics, IoT, and cloud-based applications to help them compete in the fourth industrial revolution. With this partnership, MIND can integrate new technologies in a seamless manner while deriving data-based insights that will speed up digital transformation and hybrid cloud adoption for customers. This partnership will especially benefit the SMG group companies and their key customers in manufacturing and automotive sectors across the globe.

Puneet Gupta, managing director, NetApp India Marketing and Services said, “The sustenance, and success of businesses is dependent on the faster deployment of solutions. Our Gold level partnership with MIND Infotech will further help our customer outreach by providing consistent capabilities spanning on-premises and multiple cloud environments. This will help customers move to the cloud without disrupting their existing infrastructure or experience.”

Ganesan Arumugam, director of channels, NetApp India, said, “The NetApp Certification Program enables our customers to select a solution provider with a proven level of skill and expertise. As we embark on this new journey with MIND Infotech, we will continue to invest in our partnership and solutions portfolio to deliver customized outcomes for our customers in a faster and more effective manner.”

Rajesh Thakur, CEO, Mind Infotech said, “We are excited to be accredited as an elite NetApp Gold Partner. MIND is focused on co-creating and providing best-in-class solutions with NetApp that are designed to maximize the value that our customers derive with technology-led transformation in the face of the on-going technological change. This partnership is a step towards the vision of helping our customers navigate the cloud chaos and becoming future ready for success.”

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About MothersonSumi Infotech & Designs Limited (MIND)

Founded in 2000, MothersonSumi INfotech & Designs Limited (MIND) is a joint venture between Motherson Group, India and Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd, Japan (SWS). We are a trusted technology partner to over 200+ clients globally across 41+ Global locations and have more than 20 years of experience in the areas of cloud, IoT, analytics, data science, smart ERP, infra managed services, and application development & maintenance services. We continue to deliver innovative and meaningful technology solutions to businesses enabling them to outpace the competition.