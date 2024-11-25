India’s Online Gaming Industry Hails IMSA’s Recognition of Poker as a Mind Sport

The Indian online gaming industry has welcomed the International Mind Sports Association’s (IMSA) decision to officially recognize poker as a Mind Sport. This recognition elevates poker to the ranks of intellectual disciplines like chess and e-sports, possibly boosting its credibility and professional standing. Spearheaded by the World Poker Federation (WPF), it represents the culmination of years of global advocacy and effort from players, professionals, and federations. IMSA’s decision is expected to pave the way for global rule standardization, more organized competitions, and increased professional opportunities within the poker community.









Industry Leaders Applaud the Move

Mr. Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), emphasized the importance of this recognition, stating, “As the apex body for online gaming in India, we have consistently championed games of skill, including poker. This decision affirms poker’s intellectual and strategic depth, a fact already acknowledged by Indian jurisprudence. It marks a significant step forward for the industry, players, and platforms, enhancing poker’s credibility and growth on both national and international levels.”

PokerBaazi, one of India’s leading online poker platforms, also celebrated the milestone. Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO of Baazi Games, remarked, “This recognition by IMSA underscores what we’ve always believed: poker is a sport of skill, strategy, and intellect. For millions of players, particularly in India, where poker is flourishing, this acknowledgment will act as a catalyst for further growth, creating new opportunities and strengthening its global and national standing.”

A Booming Poker Ecosystem in India

India’s poker industry has been on an upward trajectory in recent years. With innovative platforms, a growing player base, and increasing acceptance as a skill-based game, poker has gained mainstream traction. The IMSA’s endorsement comes at a crucial time when online gaming is witnessing exponential growth, fueled by technological advancements and a surge in player interest.

The Legal and Regulatory Landscape

Poker’s recognition as a Mind Sport aligns with Indian Online Gaming players’ push for skill-based gaming regulations. While states like Nagaland, Sikkim, and Meghalaya have embraced progressive gaming laws, others continue to grapple with differentiating games of skill from chance. The IMSA decision could further validate poker’s status in legal battles and bolster regulatory clarity.

A Promising Future for Poker

The IMSA’s decision enhances poker’s standing as a legitimate sport and strengthens its global reputation. For Indian players, platforms, and stakeholders, this milestone signifies a positive future for poker as it continues to grow as a respected and celebrated Mind Sport on national and international levels.

With a thriving ecosystem and global recognition, the Indian online gaming industry with poker has an opportunity to capitalize on this momentum and be present to usher in innovation and new ideas.