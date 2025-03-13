Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival

Deltin, India’s leading gaming and entertainment brand, has announced the return of its flagship poker festival, iMMORTALS – Season 2. The highly anticipated event will occur from March 18 to 25, 2025, at Deltin Royale, the country’s premier floating casino in Goa.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, iMMORTALS returns with a futuristic theme that reflects intelligence, strategy, and technological advancement. The festival is set to feature the first-ever PLO 5 Card Tournament, along with multiple competitions, leaderboard challenges, and a mega freeroll tournament on March 25.

High-Stakes Poker and Luxury Prizes

Participants at the Deltin Poker Festival iMMORTALS Season 2 will have the opportunity to compete for substantial cash prizes as well as premium giveaways. Rewards for top players and lucky draw winners include iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Mont Blanc Pens, and Marshall Headphones.

The event is expected to attract India’s top poker professionals as well as gaming enthusiasts from across the country.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Jain, COO of Delta Corp Ltd., emphasized the festival’s significance in India’s growing poker scene “We are thrilled to bring back iMMORTALS for its second edition, enhancing the poker experience with a futuristic theme and unmatched rewards. iMMORTALS has already established itself as the largest poker cash festival in India. More than just winning, this event is about celebrating the spirit of competition and delivering an unforgettable gaming experience.”

Grand Finale – iMMORTALS NIGHT

The Deltin Poker Festival will conclude on March 25 with an exclusive after-party and award ceremony called iMMORTALS NIGHT. The evening will feature performances by DJ Julia Bliss, who delivers high-energy music, and Suhani Shah, India’s renowned mentalist and mind reader. The final event aims to recognize top poker players and celebrate their achievements in a high-energy atmosphere.

Registration and Event Details

Poker players interested in participating can register through the official event website www.deltin.com/immortals