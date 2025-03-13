Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival

Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Gaming

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Deltin, India’s leading gaming and entertainment brand, has announced the return of its flagship poker festival, iMMORTALS – Season 2. The highly anticipated event will occur from March 18 to 25, 2025, at Deltin Royale, the country’s premier floating casino in Goa.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, iMMORTALS returns with a futuristic theme that reflects intelligence, strategy, and technological advancement. The festival is set to feature the first-ever PLO 5 Card Tournament, along with multiple competitions, leaderboard challenges, and a mega freeroll tournament on March 25.

India’s Online Gaming Industry Hails IMSA’s Recognition of Poker as a Mind Sport

High-Stakes Poker and Luxury Prizes

Participants at the Deltin Poker Festival iMMORTALS Season 2 will have the opportunity to compete for substantial cash prizes as well as premium giveaways. Rewards for top players and lucky draw winners include iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, Mont Blanc Pens, and Marshall Headphones.

The event is expected to attract India’s top poker professionals as well as gaming enthusiasts from across the country.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Jain, COO of Delta Corp Ltd., emphasized the festival’s significance in India’s growing poker scene “We are thrilled to bring back iMMORTALS for its second edition, enhancing the poker experience with a futuristic theme and unmatched rewards. iMMORTALS has already established itself as the largest poker cash festival in India. More than just winning, this event is about celebrating the spirit of competition and delivering an unforgettable gaming experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deltin Royale (@deltinroyale)

Grand Finale – iMMORTALS NIGHT

The Deltin Poker Festival will conclude on March 25 with an exclusive after-party and award ceremony called iMMORTALS NIGHT. The evening will feature performances by DJ Julia Bliss, who delivers high-energy music, and Suhani Shah, India’s renowned mentalist and mind reader. The final event aims to recognize top poker players and celebrate their achievements in a high-energy atmosphere.

Registration and Event Details

Poker players interested in participating can register through the official event website www.deltin.com/immortals


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
By March 11, 2025
Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine Zelensky J D Vance Donald Trump

Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine
By March 11, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return? Lionsgate

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?
By March 13, 2025
Jesse Armstrong Assembles Star-Studded Cast for HBO Feature Directorial Debut Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef Succession HBO

Jesse Armstrong’s HBO Movie Assembles – Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef & More in Explosive Billionaire Drama
By March 12, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How To Run A Legal Poker Business

How To Run A Legal Poker Business
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...