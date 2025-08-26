Connect with us

Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation

Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation

Indian online gaming giant Gameskraft has officially announced its full compliance with the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bansall forms of real-money gaming across the country. In a move that signals both caution and foresight, the company has suspended its Gameplay and Add Cash services on its rummy platforms, effective August 21, ahead of the Bill’s formal notification.

While the industry has seen mounting tension following the sweeping ban, Gameskraft has chosen a different path by confirming that it will not pursue legal action against the legislation. Instead, the company is emphasizing its long-term strategy rooted in compliance, innovation, and regulatory alignment.



User Balances Protected, Withdrawals Open

Reassuring its user base, Gameskraft confirmed that all player balances remain safe and that withdrawal services continue to operate seamlessly. “We are working closely with our financial partners to ensure a smooth and transparent withdrawal process,” the company stated, underlining its priority to protect players during the transition.

Compliance Over Litigation

Unlike some gaming firms considering legal recourse, Gameskraft has made its stance clear: compliance is non-negotiable. “As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law,” the spokesperson said.

This approach reflects a shift in industry strategy—where survival and growth will hinge not on legal resistance, but on constructive engagement with regulators and policymakers.

Online Gaming in India: Not Government but Need for Efficient Balanced Governance

Charting the Road Ahead

Looking forward, Gameskraft revealed that it has already launched internal strategic discussions to adapt to the new regulatory environment. Its priorities include responsible innovation, player protection, and digital transformation. Cross-functional teams are actively exploring new business models and opportunities that comply with the updated legal framework while continuing to unlock value for India’s digital gaming economy.

The company also confirmed that it has cleared all regulatory dues and initiated measures to safeguard the interests of its employees, partners, vendors, and service providers. Transparent communication with all stakeholders remains central to its transition strategy.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the ban, Gameskraft framed the moment as an inflection point. “While this moment brings challenges, it also brings the opportunity to reimagine what’s next—responsibly, lawfully, and in the interest of long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” the company noted in its statement.

As the Indian gaming industry braces for sweeping changes under the new law, Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, Gameskraft’s response underscores a measured, compliance-first strategy. With an eye on innovation and regulatory collaboration, the company aims to transform disruption into opportunity—shaping the future of India’s online gaming landscape within the boundaries of the law.


