New Business Trends in India

Around the world, new ideas and business plans are generated every day as individuals or collective groups of like-minded idealists try to create the next best innovation or product. India is one of the countries with some of the best and brightest minds in the world. The entrepreneurial mindset and the ecosystem allow business trends to be made and adopted in India.

Entrepreneurship encouraged

In India, the government fosters a very healthy entrepreneurial environment, which gives many Indians the belief that they can successfully bring an idea to life. Government-backed programmes such as Stand-Up India, Make in India, and Startup India provide support and backing to entrepreneurs and, in turn, promote a startup culture full of encouragement. While it is becoming increasingly difficult to come up with concepts and products that are entirely new to the world, entrepreneurs are focusing more on identifying current trends that will continue to thrive in the future.

One trend witnessing a massive rise in popularity all over the world and in India is online casino play. With online gambling sitting in a grey area between the boundaries of legislation in India and its 28 states, many entrepreneurs are beginning to take advantage of this popular movement. But for these people looking to carve out their slice of success within this industry, what aspects help a new arrival to the online casino market stand out?

It must be noted that online gambling is completely banned in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Be progressive

For online casinos that already exist in India, and indeed those in other markets around the world, there is a standard template that all operators looking to enter the market can follow. Design a jazzy but simple website, implement a straightforward signing-on process, fill the virtual casino floor with games, and perhaps throw in a few bonuses here and there.







To simply be one of the many online casinos that exist is a proven formula. However, to pique the interest of more serious players, the type of game to include on a platform is essential. Online slots tend to rank as the favourite online casino game in many markets, but the kind of online slot games available can make a difference. By this, we do not mean titles but simply the inclusion of progressive jackpot slots over regular slots.

Progressive jackpot slots are more popular amongst online casino enthusiasts due to the chance of winning a more considerable amount compared to the fixed amount offered by regular slots. Being progressive could potentially drive more online traffic through the virtual casino doors.

Here are a few of the most popular progressive slots games:

– Mega Moolah

– Bonanza Megapays

– Dead Man’s Trail Dream Drop

– Joker Millions

– Mega Fortune

Provide simple yet forward-thinking payment methods

It might sound obvious, but including payment methods that might appeal more to the future online casino customer base would be seen as progressive in a different sense. The payment landscape is changing radically, with methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrency becoming more relevant.

The days of debit and credit cards are slowly being left behind, and by providing an infrastructure that caters for modern-day payment methods, the systems and processes will already be in place for when cryptocurrency, for example, inevitably gains more traction. Cryptocurrency itself is playing an increasingly larger role in society and could be considered a form of currency used on a worldwide scale in the future.

Get ahead of the game

The approach for many entrepreneurs is to identify and execute. Spotting gaps in the market is a way to gain immediate attention. However, identifying areas for improvement within a market is also an approach to gaining entrepreneurial recognition. The digital realm creates copious amounts of business space for entrepreneurs to exploit. Online seems to be the future. Just a clue there…