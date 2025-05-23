Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline

Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline

Disney+

Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline

Screen Plunge
Published on

Marvel fans, brace yourselves. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, two of the most highly anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), have been delayed from their original May release dates to December 2026 and 2027, respectively. The shift, confirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios, marks a major rescheduling of the MCU’s release calendar and has triggered a wave of reactions across social media.

New Release Dates, New Strategy

Initially slated for May 1, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars moves from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. Marvel’s decision to push both films by seven months each is reportedly to give the studio more time for production, special effects, and story development, lessons learned from past rushed rollouts.

To fill the coveted summer 2026 slot, Disney has scheduled ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, a long-awaited sequel to the 2006 fashion world hit. While it may not carry the same box office gravity as the Avengers saga, the move signals Disney’s strategy to keep audiences entertained while Marvel takes a longer road to its climactic multi-film arcs.



The Stakes for Marvel’s Multiverse

Both Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to be game-changers for the MCU. According to insiders, these films will unite a sprawling cast from across the multiverse—including veteran MCU heroes, Fox’s former X-Men stars, and the new Fantastic Four team introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, a few notable absences have stirred speculation. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America were missing from the Marvel Avengers: Doomsday casting reveal during a five-hour Marvel livestream in March. While Chris Evans is rumored to appear in at least one of the two Avengers films, nothing has been officially confirmed.

The upcoming Avengers titles will also incorporate characters from Thunderbolts*, another significant piece of the MCU’s evolving Phase 6 puzzle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Marvel is no stranger to release date changes. The franchise has been increasingly cautious following post-pandemic box office shifts, creative criticisms, and the VFX crunch that affected previous projects. Moving these Avengers films to December may prove to be a wise choice. After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of Marvel’s biggest box office hits, debuted in December 2021 to massive success.

The reshuffling may frustrate die-hard fans, but the new timeline could ultimately benefit the franchise. Marvel’s priority is clear: quality over speed. And in an era where superhero fatigue is real, carefully crafted crossovers like Secret Wars could reignite fan passion.

What’s Next for the MCU?

Beyond Doomsday and Secret Wars, Marvel has a stacked release slate, with upcoming titles like Blade, Deadpool & Wolverine, and the X-Men reboot expected to reshape the MCU’s landscape.

For now, fans must mark their calendars for holiday blockbuster seasons in 2026 and 2027. Until then, the countdown to Marvel’s next epic continues.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions
By May 23, 2025
Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split MGK

Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Remake Is a $100M Nostalgia Fail — What Happened to the Magic?
By May 23, 2025
Aadyam Theatre’s “Mumbai Star” Brings Music, Movement, and Mentorship to Centre Stage Nadir Khan Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava

Aadyam Theatre’s “Mumbai Star” Brings Music, Movement, and Mentorship to Centre Stage
By May 23, 2025
Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline

Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline
By May 23, 2025
Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market
By May 23, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...