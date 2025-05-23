Disney+
Marvel Delays ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’—Here’s What It Means for the MCU Timeline
Marvel fans, brace yourselves. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, two of the most highly anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), have been delayed from their original May release dates to December 2026 and 2027, respectively. The shift, confirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios, marks a major rescheduling of the MCU’s release calendar and has triggered a wave of reactions across social media.
New Release Dates, New Strategy
Initially slated for May 1, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars moves from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. Marvel’s decision to push both films by seven months each is reportedly to give the studio more time for production, special effects, and story development, lessons learned from past rushed rollouts.
To fill the coveted summer 2026 slot, Disney has scheduled ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, a long-awaited sequel to the 2006 fashion world hit. While it may not carry the same box office gravity as the Avengers saga, the move signals Disney’s strategy to keep audiences entertained while Marvel takes a longer road to its climactic multi-film arcs.
The Stakes for Marvel’s Multiverse
Both Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to be game-changers for the MCU. According to insiders, these films will unite a sprawling cast from across the multiverse—including veteran MCU heroes, Fox’s former X-Men stars, and the new Fantastic Four team introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps.
However, a few notable absences have stirred speculation. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America were missing from the Marvel Avengers: Doomsday casting reveal during a five-hour Marvel livestream in March. While Chris Evans is rumored to appear in at least one of the two Avengers films, nothing has been officially confirmed.
The upcoming Avengers titles will also incorporate characters from Thunderbolts*, another significant piece of the MCU’s evolving Phase 6 puzzle.
Marvel is no stranger to release date changes. The franchise has been increasingly cautious following post-pandemic box office shifts, creative criticisms, and the VFX crunch that affected previous projects. Moving these Avengers films to December may prove to be a wise choice. After all, Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of Marvel’s biggest box office hits, debuted in December 2021 to massive success.
The reshuffling may frustrate die-hard fans, but the new timeline could ultimately benefit the franchise. Marvel’s priority is clear: quality over speed. And in an era where superhero fatigue is real, carefully crafted crossovers like Secret Wars could reignite fan passion.
What’s Next for the MCU?
Beyond Doomsday and Secret Wars, Marvel has a stacked release slate, with upcoming titles like Blade, Deadpool & Wolverine, and the X-Men reboot expected to reshape the MCU’s landscape.
For now, fans must mark their calendars for holiday blockbuster seasons in 2026 and 2027. Until then, the countdown to Marvel’s next epic continues.