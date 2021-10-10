What’s streaming on your favourite OTT platform this October

With easing of covid-related restrictions, cinema halls and multiplexes are gearing up for festive releases. However, there is no dearth of content for OTT enthusiasts. Streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, SonyLive have lined up an enviable collection of movies and web series for Indian audience. Take a quick look at 10 promising titles premiering on OTT platforms this October







1) Sardar Udham – Amazon Prime Video



Based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, the biographical drama is helmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the titular character who avenges the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh by killing its mastermind ex-Lieutenant Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer in London. The film also see Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in important roles. Actor Amol Parashar will be seen in a special appearance. Sardar Udham is slated to release on 16th of October on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Aamis



Nearly two years after creating waves at Tribeca Film Festival, the Assamese langauge film premiered on SolyLiv on October 1. Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the Bhaskar Hazarika directroial has received acclaim for its portrayal of obsessive love that descends into chaos. The film follows the life of paediatrician, Nirmali (Lima Das), who is leading a loveless and mundane life. He life transforms when she meets Sumon (Arghaeep Baruah), a young student who is researching on meat eating habits in North-East India. Aamis is a brilliantly-crafted film that seemingly breaks all boundaries for love in an unusual way.

3) Rashmi Rocket



The Taapsee Pannu-starrer chronicles the life of a national-level player who is on the verge of becomeing an international sensation. But her life changes drastically when she accused of lying about her gender and competing in women’s games. After being forced to undergo a slew of archaic gender tests, she gets banned for being a fraud. But she shows convictions and files a human rights violation case. Helmed by director Akarsh Khurana and co-written by Kanika Dhillon, the film will start streaming on Zee5 from October 15.

4) Tabbar



In Punjabi, Tabbar means family. Billed as a family thriller, Tabbar is directed by Ajit Pal Singh and written by Harman Wadala. The web series features Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora, Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. Tabbar shows the story of Sargun (Pathak) is a docile middle-class woman who loves her family to bits, is forced to come out of her comfort zone when her family is in trouble. The series will premiere on SonyLiv on October 15.

5) House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths



On July 1, 2018, 11 members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in the Sant Nagar neighbourhood of Delhi’s Burari region. Ten of the family members were hanging, bound and gagged, in a circular formation from a mesh Ten of the family members were hanging, bound and gagged, in a circular formation from a mesh while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was found strangulated in another room. Directed by Leena Yadav, the Netflix docuseries tries to unravel the mystery which came to be know as The ‘Burari Mass Suicide case’. Music legend A R Rahman has compsoed the background score of the series.

6) Lift



Helmed by debutant director Vineeth Varaprasad, Lift is a Tamil horror drama with a premise of a haunted lift and a deeper subtext. In this flick, a regular day in the office turns into a nightmare for two IT professionals Guru (Kavin) and Harini (Amritha Aiyer) when they get trapped in their office lift. Lift premiered on Disney+Hotstar on October 01. IT is currently available on the streaming platform.

7) Break Point



The seven-episode documentary depicts the story of the nation’s two tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, the Zee-5 docu-drama explores the entire gamut of their famous partnership, their ascent as world champions and how they fell apart. The seven-part series will showcase the various highs and lows of their life.

8) Girgit

Helmed by Santosh Shetty, Girgit explores the darkness that pervades within a human soul. Starring Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi, Trupti Khamkar, Samar Vermani, and others, the show is a murder investigation. The web series will start streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji in the last week of October.

9) Brahmam



The Prithviraj-starrer is the official Malyalam-langauge remake of Sriram Raghavan’s crictically-acclaimed crime thriller Andhadhun. Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran, the film tells the story of a pianist Ray (Prithviraj) who pretends to be blind and gets caught up in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Bhramam also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.Brahmam is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

10) Udanpirappe



Helmed by director Era Saravanan and produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the upcoming Tamil family drama explores the relationship between two siblings Vairavan (Sasikumar) and Mathangi (Jyotika). It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14 October. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Jyothika, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sija Rose in lead roles.