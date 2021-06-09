Centre okays proposal to construct 3.61 lakh houses under PM Awas yojana

The Centre has given nod to 708 proposals for the construction of nearly 3.61 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under PMAY-U held in the national capital on Tuesday.









In a press release, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said,” With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) stood at 112.4 lakh to date and, so far, 82.5 lakh have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered…”

The ministry also noted that that the total investment under the Mission is ₹7.35 lakh crore of which ₹96,067 crore of funds have been released.

During the meet, the ministry also laid emphasis on six ‘Light House Projects (LHPs)’, the foundation stones of which were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, this year.

“The LHPs are being constructed at Agartala, Chennai, Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, and Indore. “These LHPs should galvanize all concerned departments involved in construction. Use of cutting edge technology should be replicated and scaled up,” Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said during the meeting.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed Demonstration Housing Project in Panchkula, Haryana which will be used as a working woman hostel on a rental basis.

Under the Technology submission of PMAY-U, six Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) have been completed and seven are being constructed in different parts of the country, the Housing Affairs ministry informed yesterday.

In addition, Mishra also launched ‘PMAY- U Awards 2021 – 100 Days Challenge’.

“The awards are given to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contribution and performances by states, Union Territories (UTs), urban local bodies (ULBs) and beneficiaries for successful implementation of the mission and create a healthy competition,” said the release.