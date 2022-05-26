India fastest growing economy among G20 nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to students to link their personal goals with the goals of the country and said that India is emerging as a major centre of growth. Addressing students at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, the prime minister noted that India is the fastest growing economy in the group of G20 countries.









“India is also second in the world in the Global Retail Index. The world’s third largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world’s third largest consumer market is in India. India is emerging as a major centre of growth today. Last year, the highest ever recorded FDI came into India. Today the world is realising that India means business,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the need for reform was always felt in the country, but there was always a lack of political willpower. Due to the continuous political instability in the last three decades, the country has seen a lack of political willpower for a long time. Because of this the country stayed away from reforms and from taking big decisions. Since 2014, our country is seeing political will and also, reforms are being done continuously. Public support and popular support is assured when reforms are undertaken with determination and political will. He gave the example of adoption of digital payments among people.

Commenting on the changing business landscape where formal, informal, small and large businesses are expanding their horizons and giving employment to lakhs and crores of people. He stressed the need to give more opportunities to grow small businesses. And help them in connecting with the new local and global markets. Underlining their immense potential the Prime Minister stressed that to make India future-ready, we have to ensure that India becomes self-reliant. He saw a great role for students from institutions like ISB. “All you business professionals have a big role in this. And this will be a great example of service to the country for you”, he concluded.