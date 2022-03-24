Govt e-Marketplace achieves order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs. 1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22. He has also said that GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.









In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.”

Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector. pic.twitter.com/ylzSezZsjG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

Launchied in 2016, the platform facilitates procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the Government Ministries and Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the Central Government.

Also Read: Cosmofeed raises $1.5 mln in seed round led by growx ventures, others

Presently more than 7400 products in about 150 product categories and hiring of transport service are available on GeM POC portal. Transactions for more than Rs 140 Crore have already been processed through GeM. GeM is a completely paperless, cashless and system driven e-market place that enables procurement of common use goods and services with minimal human interface.