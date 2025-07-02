DeepSeek AI App Faces Ban in Germany Over Data Transfers to China—EU Crackdown Could Follow

Germany’s data privacy watchdog is calling on Apple and Google to take decisive action against DeepSeek, a popular Chinese AI app accused of illegally transferring user data to China. The move could set the stage for an EU-wide ban, sparking fresh tensions in the ongoing debate over AI, data privacy, and China’s digital footprint in Europe.

The Berlin Data Protection Commissioner, Meike Kamp, announced that DeepSeek failed to adequately prove that German user data is protected once transmitted to servers in China. Citing the European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), Kamp declared the data transfers “unlawful” and warned that Chinese authorities could potentially access sensitive information due to their sweeping surveillance powers. “DeepSeek has not been able to convincingly demonstrate that the data of German users is protected in China at a level equivalent to that of the European Union,” Meike Kamp said.







Apple and Google Put on Notice

The Berlin authority has formally notified Apple and Google, urging the tech giants to conduct a “timely review” of the DeepSeek AI app. If found to be in violation, the companies could be forced to remove the app from their stores, effectively banning it across the EU and the UK.

Such action would mirror past efforts to rein in foreign tech influence, particularly apps suspected of sharing data with authoritarian regimes. According to AI and data law experts, app store removal would likely function as an automatic EU-wide block, even before a broader consensus is reached among national regulators.

Why Is DeepSeek Under Scrutiny?

DeepSeek, a rising star in the AI chatbot market, claimed earlier this year to have developed a large language model at a fraction of the cost of competitors like OpenAI and Google. Its app has millions of global downloads, but concerns have mounted about its data handling practices, especially in Western markets.

Under GDPR rules, user data cannot be sent outside the EU unless the destination country has adequate data protection laws in place. China’s opaque data laws and government access to corporate-held information have repeatedly triggered warnings from EU regulators.

This isn’t DeepSeek’s first legal skirmish. In February, Italian regulators blocked the app nationwide, and in January, Ireland’s privacy commission demanded detailed disclosures on DeepSeek’s data policies.

What Happens Next?

While Apple and Google have yet to comment, the decision now lies with them. If they comply with Germany’s request, DeepSeek’s presence in Europe could be effectively wiped out. It would also set a precedent for how AI companies—especially those backed by China—must operate within strict EU privacy frameworks.

As AI applications expand and international data flows intensify, this case could become a landmark moment for tech regulation, highlighting the ongoing collision between privacy, national security, and innovation in the digital age.