President Murmu to confer Digital India Awards 2022 on Jan 7

President Droupadi Murmu will give away the coveted Digital India Awards to winners on Saturday, January 7, 2023, according to an official statement. The government has envisioned the Digital India Programme to transform the country into a digitally-empowered society and knowledge economy.









The Digital India Awards (DIA) encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. DIA 2022 aims to inspire not only the government entities but also startups and grassroot-level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision. “The President of India, Droupadi Murmu to give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners, here on January 7, 2023,” the statement said.

Minister for Electronics and IT Communications and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Alkesh Kumar Sharma will also attend the event in New Delhi, along with other dignitaries. The seventh edition of the awards includes categories such as digital empowerment of citizens, digital initiatives at grassroot level, digital initiatives for ease of doing business, data sharing and use for socio economic development, and public digital platforms central ministries, departments and states.

Other categories include digital initiatives in collaboration with startups, best web and mobile initiatives complying with GIGW (Guidelines for Indian Government Websites) and accessibility guidelines.