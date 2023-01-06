Connect with us

Raj Tanwar of Advantage Club in Forbes Human Resources Council

Raj Tanwar of Advantage Club in Forbes Human Resources Council

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Raj Tanwar, CHRO, of Advantage Club Technologies Private Limited, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries. Raj Tanwar was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Raj Tanwar into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”




As an accepted member of the Council, Raj has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Raj will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Raj Tanwar will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Speaking about his acceptance, Raj said, “I am honoured and excited to join this exclusive and august Council. In addition to my credentials, I am convinced that the comprehensive experience cultivated over the last few years would help me meet Council’s expectations and would ensure a proactive contribution to enrich the community furthermore.”

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform offering features like rewards, recognition, community building and FlexBen on a unified platform supported by 10,000+ brand partners globally. Currently headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club currently caters to 3.5 million+ users across 1000+ impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, BCG, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, Target and many more with a presence in more than100+ countries.


