Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over USD 7 bln on India INX

Press Trust of India
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over USD 7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.



The securities include the USD 4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity. The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: CEPA to unleash India-UAE economic potential, boost trade to USD 100 bn: India’s envoy

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over USD 41 billion, he added. “We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX,” Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

“The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX,” he added.


