Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHL) has announced the signing of ‘Regenta Resort,’ a luxurious 5-star retreat near the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. This marks the 15th ROHL-branded hotel in Gujarat, strategically located to enhance the tourism offerings in the state, particularly around the world’s tallest statue.









A New Benchmark in Luxury Hospitality

Regenta Resort promises to set a new standard in luxury hospitality near the Statue of Unity. The resort will feature 49 exquisitely appointed rooms, including pool villas and suites, along with multiple dining options. As the first luxury hotel in the area, it aims to provide an unparalleled guest experience with top-notch amenities such as a swimming pool, wellness center, gymnasium, and landscaped gardens.

Enhancing Tourism in Kevadia

The resort’s location is prime, given its proximity to several notable attractions. Guests will have easy access to the Valley of Flowers, Butterfly and Cactus Garden, and Arogya Van, making it an ideal base for exploring the rich offerings of the region. The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and a key figure in the country’s independence movement, has significantly boosted Gujarat’s appeal as an international tourist destination since its unveiling in 2018.

A Strategic Expansion

Speaking about the new venture, Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of ROHL, said, “The opening of the Statue of Unity has created unique tourism opportunities for Gujarat’s vibrant economy. We are delighted to announce Regenta Resort at Statue of Unity, consistent with our ambition of growing our company in every location around the country by offering guests quality hospitality experiences in locations that didn’t exist until a few years ago.”

This new addition is a testament to ROHL’s rapid expansion plans in Gujarat. Just last month, the hospitality chain began operating the state’s largest all-suite hotel in Surat. With several new hotels in the pipeline, ROHL is committed to enhancing Gujarat’s hospitality landscape.

Boosting Local Economy and Tourism

The Statue of Unity has not only put Kevadia on the global tourism map but also significantly bolstered the local economy. By attracting a steady stream of tourists, it has created numerous opportunities for hospitality ventures like Regenta Resort. The introduction of such a high-end resort is expected to further boost tourism, providing guests with luxurious accommodations and world-class services.

Opening Soon

The Regenta Resort at Statue of Unity is set to open its doors in the coming months, offering guests an opulent retreat amid Gujarat’s vibrant tourism landscape. This new property underscores ROHL’s commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across India.