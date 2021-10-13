SG Analytics has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW).

SG Analytics, market leader in data-driven research and contextual analytics services, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW) in its maiden attempt. The Great Place to Work Institute uses a rigorous and objective methodology to assess and benchmark organizations from over 60 countries every year.









Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics, said this global certification is a testament to the company’s resolve of building a source company, wherein everybody is successful and content. “It also reflects our accountability-oriented workplace that nurtures performance, growth and appreciation. Congratulations to all my colleagues for us being certified as a ‘Great Place to Work (GPTW)’.”

Vineet Agarwal, Co-CEO, SG Analytics, said it is heartening to see that even during such trying times, people continued to be upbeat, committed and positive in their belief that SG Analytics is a great place to work for them. “What helped us through this difficult year is the resilience of our people and the support of our clients, as well as our values of excellence, co-creation, accountability, leadership and fun. For this, we are grateful and would like to congratulate everyone for embodying the spirit of SGA.”

Sandeep Dutta, Head of HR & Admin, SG Analytics, said it is a great honor to have been certified the industry coveted ‘Great Place to Work’ in the first attempt. “The GPTW certification is special to us because it is based on trust index, culture audit, and anonymous feedback from our valued team members who, through their direct feedback tell the story SG Analytics unfiltered.”

SG Analytics has remained consistent in its efforts towards employee welfare in a very holistic way. Earlier this year, the company announced and institutionalized a profit-sharing plan for all employees, and also introduced a path-breaking policy of leave-sharing, reflecting its unique employee-oriented approach.

SG Analytics conducted two major hiring drives during the pandemic to onboard talented professionals when many companies were laying off their staff. Overall, it is one of the leading research and analytics firms to offer data-centric research and contextual analytics services to companies across BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Technology & Healthcare sectors, including Fortune 500 companies.