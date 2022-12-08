KnowledgeHut upGrad, Bangalore-based leading professional technology skills provider and a part of Asia’s largest higher Edtech company, upGrad, has launched its much-awaited mentor-led Project Management Professional (PMP) certification program with Guaranteed Exam Success, to address the growing demand for certified PMP professionals in India. The five-week program is a first for the industry and will enable professionals looking to kick-start their career across roles and industries.

The PMP® certification from the Program Management Institute (PMI) is one of the industry’s most sought-after certifications. The certification has gained even more demand recently, with enterprises working on increasing productivity and efficiency with leaner teams. As many as 30-40% of learners studying for the certification actually go ahead and take the exam, while as many as 40-50% fail their first attempt. According to PMI’s 2021 Talent Gap report, 2.3 million new certified project management professionals will be needed each year to meet global talent demands by 2027. Certified PMP managers earn an estimated 20% more than the average salary of their role, with several substantial pay hikes throughout their careers.









The new course is part of Knowledgehut’s ongoing plan to invest Rs100-150 crore on new courses and bootcamps, while continually updating existing programs. The new programs are specifically designed after taking cognizance of feedback from Knowledgehut’s more than 4500 customers and partners and learnings obtained from keeping a close watch on the needs of the industry. So far, Knowledgehut has rolled out bootcamps in Full Stack Development, Data Science, Data Engineering, Data Analyst, AI Engineer and UI/UX design as well as several technology certificate courses of various degrees and specializations.

Commenting on the new PMP Certification Training, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad, said, “We keep a very close ear to the ground, especially when it comes to the needs of the industry. Efficiency has become the biggest buzzword and employers are looking to hire up-to-date skilled project managers with a combination of leadership and technical skills to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity. Demand for certified PMP professionals is expected to grow by 33% in next 5 years. India alone will require over 7,000,000 new project managers in the next 10 years. Certified Project Management Professionals PMP certification reported a median salary of INR 20,00,000, and more than 80% expect higher compensation within a year of starting work. Demand is coming from across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, banking, and power as well as across the technology world.”

“As emerging technologies mature and the skilling needs of the workforce evolve, we need to keep raising the bar. We are already setting the standard for core skilling bootcamps like Data Science and Full Stack Development. Preparing an efficient course to help candidates crack exams on the first attempt is difficult. Our PMP course is fully aligned with the newest version of the PMP exam’s objectives and the 7th Edition of the PMBOK® Guide.” added Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad

As is the case with all of Knowledgehut’s programs, the new PMP® Certification Training Course for Guaranteed Exam Success has been designed to be the most comprehensive in the industry. The program is led by Program Director Kevin Davis, who brings with him over two decades of rich project management and training experience across industries. He has trained thousands of students across domains, including US military professionals. He is considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on Project Management.

Knowledgehut also provides learners access to 35 PDUs to help them fulfill the PMI’s educational requirements and build credentials. Project Development Units are a key requirement to qualify for the certification. Learners also get mentor-led step-by-step exam pass study plan, hands-on practice with a question bank of almost 3,000 questions, 8 full-length exam simulations, unlimited attempts to 8 mock tests, and 180-Day access to unlimited refresher courses. If they fail, they get 100% Money-Back.

Since 2011, KnowledgeHut has been at the forefront of Project Management training. It has significantly strengthened its product portfolio with new bootcamps in Data Science, AI Engineering, UI/UX, and Design Thinking. The company also joined the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) space with the roll-out of its Online Self-Paced Learning (OSL) programs. These OSL programs are expected to significantly shake up the MOOC segment as they come with access to the PRISM platform and loads of additional features that Knowledgehut programs are known for, including job support, mentor-led training, among others.

KnowledgeHut upGrad, part of Asia’s largest higher Edtech company upGrad, is the leading global technology skilling and enterprise transformation platform, equipping the world’s workforce with the skills of the future via outcome-based immersive learning. A trusted skills transformation partner to over 450,000 professionals and 4500+ enterprises in over 150 countries, KH is disrupting the way tech is learnt and empowering enterprises with scalable tech-driven solutions to align role-based skill requirements with desired business outcomes. Whether you’re looking to develop capabilities in Software Development, IT Service Management, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning / AI or Data Science, KnowledgeHut is your learning partner of choice.