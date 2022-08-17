Connect with us

Sona Comstar partners Israeli startup Drive to develop new tech in smart mobility

Automotive technology firm Sona Comstar has collaborated with Israel-based startup Drive to help it develop and commercialise new technologies in the smart mobility space.



The partnership will give the company access to Israel’s hi-tech mobility startup ecosystem, including access to Drive’s new testing, evaluation and development centre, Sona Comstar said in a statement. Focused on smart mobility solutions, Drive facilitates collaborations between high-tech mobility startups and their corporate partners for the commercialisation of new technology.

The industry is fast transitioning to electrification, connected, autonomous and shared mobility. The company is developing multiple new products for advanced mobility applications by supplementing its R&D with strategic partnerships with innovative startups, Sona Comstar said. As an innovation-hub partner, the company can participate in Drive’s startup commercialisation programme FastLane, it said.

“Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space,” said Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO at Sona Comstar.


