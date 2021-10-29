Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years

Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its partnership with UEFA for the next three years

Business

Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years

Published on

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the next three years to season end of 2023-24. Through the deal, SPN will be the official broadcaster in the Indian subcontinent of premium European club football properties.




It will broadcast a total of 138 matches across UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup properties, 141 matches of UEFA Europa League, 141 matches of UEFA Europa Conference League and 39 matches of UEFA Youth League each season. Moreover, select matches will be telecast live across Sony Sports channels and all matches will be live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA, in an official statement said UEFA is delighted to renew its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for the 2021-24 seasons. “Sony Pictures Networks India brings a wealth of experience to premium sports broadcasting and will continue to provide best-in-class coverage of UEFA Club Competitions to football fans across the Indian sub-continent.”

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of sports business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said European club football is widely followed by fans across India. He said the steady rise of its viewership in India in the last few years is treatment to its fandom. “Through this partnership, we will continue to cement our positioning as a global multi-sporting arena and the premier destination for the best of international club football.”

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is arguably one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world and sees participation from some of the most celebrated clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris-Germain, Liverpool, Juventus and many more.

Also Read: Net zero not solution to climate crisis: Environment Secretary R.P. Gupta

In addition, the league also features top players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The UEFA Europa League (UEL) is UEFA’s second tier European club and has seen participation from top teams across Europe such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Sevilla and more.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Centre can expand Ayushman Bharat coverage to poorest segments: NITI Aayog Report

Centre can expand Ayushman Bharat coverage to poorest segments: NITI Aayog Report
By October 29, 2021
Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years

Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years
By October 29, 2021
Tata Power, Tata Steel tie up to set up 41-MW solar projects in Jharkhand, Odisha

Tata Power, Tata Steel tie up to set up 41-MW solar projects in Jharkhand, Odisha
By October 29, 2021
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
SafeTree scoops up USD 1 million in seed funding round

Funding News

SafeTree scoops up USD 1 million in seed funding round
Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round

Funding News

Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round
To Top
Loading...