Business
Sony Pictures Networks India extends partnership with UEFA for next 3 years
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the next three years to season end of 2023-24. Through the deal, SPN will be the official broadcaster in the Indian subcontinent of premium European club football properties.
It will broadcast a total of 138 matches across UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup properties, 141 matches of UEFA Europa League, 141 matches of UEFA Europa Conference League and 39 matches of UEFA Youth League each season. Moreover, select matches will be telecast live across Sony Sports channels and all matches will be live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA, in an official statement said UEFA is delighted to renew its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India for the 2021-24 seasons. “Sony Pictures Networks India brings a wealth of experience to premium sports broadcasting and will continue to provide best-in-class coverage of UEFA Club Competitions to football fans across the Indian sub-continent.”
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of sports business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said European club football is widely followed by fans across India. He said the steady rise of its viewership in India in the last few years is treatment to its fandom. “Through this partnership, we will continue to cement our positioning as a global multi-sporting arena and the premier destination for the best of international club football.”
The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is arguably one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world and sees participation from some of the most celebrated clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris-Germain, Liverpool, Juventus and many more.
In addition, the league also features top players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The UEFA Europa League (UEL) is UEFA’s second tier European club and has seen participation from top teams across Europe such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Sevilla and more.