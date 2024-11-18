Football
Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters International Record: Most Wins in Football History at 39
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again etched his name into football history by surpassing Sergio Ramos to become the player with the most international victories in men’s football. This milestone was achieved during Portugal’s commanding 5-1 triumph over Poland in the UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-goal performance not only contributed to the win but also elevated his international goal tally to 135, further solidifying his status as the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football.
The UEFA match against Poland was a showcase of Cristiano Ronaldo’s enduring prowess. He opened the scoring with a penalty and later added a spectacular overhead kick, reminiscent of his famous goal against Juventus in 2018. These goals were instrumental in securing Portugal’s place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Ronaldo’s brace not only highlighted his scoring ability but also marked his 132nd international victory, surpassing his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who held the previous record with 131 wins.
At 39, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age-related expectations. His recent performances for Portugal have been remarkable, with five goals in five Nations League matches, making him the joint-top scorer in the competition alongside Slovenia’s Benjamin Sesko. This form is mirrored at the club level, where he has netted 10 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Al-Nassr this season.
Despite his advancing years, Ronaldo remains a central figure in Portugal’s national team. His leadership and experience are invaluable assets as the team progresses in international competitions. The upcoming Nations League quarter-finals present another opportunity for Ronaldo to add to his impressive list of achievements and further extend his goal-scoring records.
Ronaldo’s career is a testament to his dedication and passion for football. His ability to maintain peak performance levels over two decades is a rare feat in the sport. As he continues to break records and set new benchmarks, Ronaldo’s legacy as one of football’s greatest players is firmly cemented.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent accomplishments underscore his exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to the game. Surpassing Sergio Ramos to become the player with the most international wins is a significant milestone that adds to his illustrious career. As he continues to perform at the highest level, fans and analysts alike eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this football icon.