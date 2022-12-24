Connect with us

Wadhwani AI gets USD 1 mn grant from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

Wadhwani AI gets USD 1 mn grant from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

Wadhwani AI gets USD 1 mn grant from Google.org to build AI solutions in agriculture

Press Trust of India
The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence has received a USD 1 million grant from Google.Org. Wadhwani AI will utilise the grant towards building AI-powered solutions in the agriculture sector, it said in a statement.



These solutions will help farmers gain timely, localised, and accurate weather-related information, crop and other farm-related information. Wadhwani AI had received a USD 2 million grant from Google.org in 2019 to support the CottonAce AI-powered pest management solution. “With roughly half of India’s population dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, this is a sector where technological advancements can lead to pervasive benefits,” said Manish Gupta, Research Director, Google Research India.

The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) is an independent nonprofit institute developing and deploying AI-based solutions for under-served communities in developing countries. It is currently building solutions in the agriculture and healthcare sectors.


