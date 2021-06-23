Zeon Lifesciences (Zeon), a leading manufacturer of health and wellness products has strategically diversified into the B2C segment by introducing a range of nutraceutical products – ZeoNutra, including plant-based immunity booster supplements. Some of the key products under the ZeoNutra range include General health and wellness, Men’s Health, Women’s health, Kids health, medical nutrition, and weight management. The products are available to be purchased by customers pan India via ZeoNutra.com and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg.









The current times brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic have served as an eye-opener for people, emphasising the importance of good health. In such times, one’s diet has proven to have a profound effect on their immune systems and disease susceptibility. Evidently, Indians have spent around Rs 15,000 crore on Immunity Boosters in one past year, according to the data provided by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD). This is a straight 20 per cent increase than the previous year.

Commenting on the development, Mr Suresh Garg, Managing Director, Zeon Lifesciences said, “Over the last few years, the Indian consumers have become very conscious about health and wellness. They are keen to invest in products they can trust for themselves and their loved ones. This is where ZeoNutra becomes a natural fit. It is not merely a health and wellness product range but an output of our more than three decades of experience and commitment to deliver the best, highest quality of products with an assurance of purity from source to seal.”

Zeon has a state of the art manufacturing facility at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh which is spread across 28000sq. yards. The facility is equipped with the latest technology. The campus has 4 separate manufacturing units for each formulation like spray-dried powder, dry blended powder, tablets, capsules, diskettes and Syrups. Zeon has an in-house R & D which is the powerhouse of innovation. The products are assessed by highly professional Quality Assurance at every step with the help of specially designed tests and protocols.

Established in 1987 by Mr Suresh Garg, Zeon Lifesciences has morphed into a leading Nutraceuticals & Herbals manufacturer in the world. It enjoys the trust of several global healthcare companies for its high-quality manufacturing capabilities. Recently Zeon has also received USFDA, NSF, USA, GMP, and the World Health Organization’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification. The company is now leveraging its long experience of contract manufacturing to diversify into the consumer segment. Apart from tapping the domestic market, the company will also take the Zeonutra range to several Asian countries such as the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam.