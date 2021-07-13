ZeoNutra, a premium Nutraceutical and Healthcare Supplements manufacturers, have introduced its milk protein drink powder supplement for kids – KidsPride. It comes with the goodness of 35 vital nutrients that provides the perfect amount of nutrition for growth, immunity and brain development for kids who fall in the age group of 2+ years.









Yashna Garg, CMO, ZeoNutra, said adults are pretty much sensitized with their surroundings. “However, when it comes to the kids, we have to be extra vigilant with them. With the same vision, we are confident that this product will definitely take the health-related woes away from the parents. The product has a unique blend of 35 vital nutrients to bolster the kids’ health from within. Early age is the building block of a strong health system and hence, we are cautiously working towards manufacturing a disruptive range of products to build a better immune system of kids.”

Monsoon is just about to hit, and so are the seasonal diseases, according to the doctors, the third wave is also expected to begin by the month of September or October this year. It is very essential to include all the necessary nutrient-rich food and precautions in kids’ health so that they will remain healthy and safe.

The KidsPride has a unique formulation that focuses not only on kids’ growth but also enhances their immunity. It contains Lutein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C to embellish eye health. Furthermore, it also strengthens brain development as it includes nutrients like iron, iodine, choline and taurine. The powder is a perfect blend of prebiotics & probiotics, zinc, selenium, copper, vitamin A, C & E. It comes in chocolate flavor. The product is priced at Rs 399 for a pack of 400 gms. One can easily place their order at the company’s portal ZeoNutra.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Healthkart and 1mg.

Also Read: Arcana Network raises seed funding from Coinbase’s Balaji Srinivasan and other angels

ZeoNutra is India’s one of the most preferred Nutrition and Health Supplement companies. It offers a wide range of quality-assured health supplements in various categories. With its customized products scientifically designed while exclusively keeping Indian bodies’ nutrition demand in mind, ZeoNutra aims to provide the highest quality products driven by the passion to serve and improve its customers’ experience.