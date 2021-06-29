Zeon Lifesciences announces Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees

Zeon Lifesciences Ltd, a leading manufacturer of health and wellness products, has announced a vaccination drive for its team of about 1000 people. So far 300 + employees are vaccinated under the initiative. Zeon will cover the costs of the vaccines for all employees, as well as allow them time off to recover from any minor after-effects of the vaccine.









Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Zeon has implemented a number of health and wellness initiatives for its employees on the company’s premises. Addressing the recent need for oxygen concentrators, Zeon has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other essential medical aid for its employees as well as residents in Noida and Paonta Sahib (the company’s manufacturing unit) as part of its CSR initiative. Employees in need can either take it from the company or can also get it delivered to their homes by making a request to the concerned department.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Suresh Garg, MD and Founder of Zeon Lifesciences said, “Our Zeon Family’s health is of the utmost importance to us. We have been working diligently to lessen the pandemic’s impact on our workforce. In these unprecedented times, our employees’ safety is our top priority, and the vaccination drive is a step in that direction.”

Also Read: PharmEasy mops up USD 300 mn in fresh funding; to use proceeds for Thyrocare deal

The company has also installed air purifiers and thoroughly cleaned all of the premises in its manufacturing plant in Himachal and the Noida office. The company is dedicated to creating a COVID help group that shares verified leads for medicines, oxygen concentrators, doctor information, and recovery equipment, among other things.

Established in 1987 by Mr Suresh Garg, Zeon Lifesciences has morphed into a leading Nutraceuticals & Herbals manufacturer in the world. It enjoys the trust of several global healthcare companies for its high-quality manufacturing capabilities. Recently Zeon has also received USFDA, NSF, USA, GMP, and the World Health Organization’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification. The company is now leveraging its long experience of contract manufacturing to diversify into the consumer segment. Apart from tapping the domestic market, the company will also take the Zeonutra range to several Asian countries such as the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Vietnam.