Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Hit from Cyberattack Ahead of S&P 500 Debut

Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Hit from Cyberattack Ahead of S&P 500 Debut

Crypto Exchange

Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Hit from Cyberattack Ahead of S&P 500 Debut

Coinbase Faces Up to $400 Million Hit from Cyberattack Ahead of S&P 500 Debut

Tech Plunge
Published on

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has revealed that a sophisticated cyberattack may cost the company up to $400 million. This attack comes just days before it is set to join the prestigious S&P 500 index—a milestone for the crypto exchange sector.

Coinbase disclosed the attack in a detailed blog post. Hackers targeted the crypto exchange through contractors and employees, allegedly offering payments for confidential data. While the breach affected less than 1% of its customer base, the attackers used the stolen data to impersonate Coinbase and scam users into transferring cryptocurrency.

Rather than yielding to the criminals’ $20 million ransom demand, Coinbase has taken a bold stance, refusing to pay and instead pledging to fully reimburse affected customers. The company also announced the launch of a $20 million reward fund to incentivise information that could lead to the hackers’ identification and arrest.

“We’re cooperating closely with law enforcement to pursue the harshest penalties possible,” Coinbase said in its official statement. “We will reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attacker.”

Impact on Coinbase and Market Reaction

In response to the disclosure, Coinbase shares dropped 4.1%, underscoring investor concerns about security vulnerabilities in the increasingly mainstream crypto industry. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase estimated the financial damage from the incident could range between $180 million and $400 million. This estimate includes remediation expenses, voluntary customer reimbursements, and other potential legal claims.

The employees involved in leaking customer information have since been terminated. Coinbase has emphasised that it is reviewing its internal controls and procedures to prevent future incidents of this nature.

A Growing Threat to the Crypto Sector

Crypto exchange Coinbase’s cyberattack highlights how cybersecurity remains one of the crypto industry’s most pressing challenges. According to a 2024 report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, $2.2 billion was stolen from crypto businesses globally last year alone.

Coinbase has urged customers to stay vigilant and reminded them of standard security practices.

“Coinbase will never ask for your password, 2FA codes, or ask you to transfer funds to any unfamiliar address,” the company stated, advising customers to lock their accounts if they detect suspicious activity.

Crypto’s Growing Pains

The timing of the cyberattack is especially sensitive. Coinbase S&P 500 entry will make it one of the first major crypto firms to join the S&P 500, a significant step toward mainstream financial acceptance. But the breach serves as a sobering reminder that heightened exposure to cyber threats comes with growth.

“To the customers affected, we’re sorry for the worry and inconvenience this incident caused. We’ll keep owning issues when they arise,” Coinbase said.

As the industry expands, the Coinbase attack is a wake-up call that the balance between innovation and security will remain critical to sustaining trust and protecting the digital financial ecosystem.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Explosion at Chemical Plant Near Seville Prompts Health Warnings for Thousands

Explosion at Chemical Plant Near Seville Prompts Health Warnings for Thousands
By May 15, 2025
Guenther Steiner Recommends Perez and Bottas for Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Debut Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Guenther Steiner Recommends Perez and Bottas for Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Debut
By May 15, 2025
Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter, Stuns at ‘Drag Race’ Premiere After Calling Out Father’s Transphobia
By May 15, 2025
‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning

‘Ted’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg Returning
By May 15, 2025
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones Genelia D’Souza RS Prasanna Aamir Khan Productions Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Confirmed as Official Remake of Spanish Hit Campeones
By May 15, 2025
Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy Michael Jackson and Prince Universal Pictures with Ozark star Julia Garner

Madonna Biopic Series in Development at Netflix With Shawn Levy
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch

iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch
By May 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

Autism

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
To Top
Loading...