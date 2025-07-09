Connect with us

Bitcoin Skyrockets Past $112,000 in Historic Rally as Investors Flee Fiat Uncertainty

Bitcoin Skyrockets Past $112,000 in Historic Rally as Investors Flee Fiat Uncertainty

Bitcoin officially shattered records Wednesday afternoon, soaring to a new all-time high of $112,055 on Coinbase before slightly retreating. The explosive surge sent shockwaves through the crypto market, triggered over $280 million in short liquidations, and renewed global interest in crypto’s potential as a safe-haven hedge against economic instability.

This dramatic breakout marks the end of weeks of sideways trading between $106,000 and $110,000 and signals a decisive shift in investor sentiment, according to analysts. The previous peak, also on Coinbase, was $111,891 set in May.



The Perfect Storm for Bitcoin’s Bull Run

Strahinja Savic, head of data analytics at FRNT Financial, summed up the surge simply: “The stars have aligned for Bitcoin.”

In a note to Decrypt, Savic cited macroeconomic instability, global conflicts, and fading faith in fiat currencies as catalysts. “There is growing awareness that the U.S. fiscal situation is unsustainable and that the country lacks the capacity for reform,” he said. “This is exactly the scenario Bitcoin was built for.”

Investors appear to be treating Bitcoin as a digital safe-haven asset, akin to gold but with greater accessibility and upside potential. That narrative gained further credibility as gold inched up just 0.13%, while BTC jumped over 2% in 24 hours and nearly 20% year-to-date.

Ethereum, XRP, and Solana Join the Rally

It wasn’t just Bitcoin basking in the bullish glow. Ethereum rose more than 5%, while XRP and Solana also surged over 3% each. The broader crypto market saw gains in tandem with modest growth across traditional equity indices like the Nasdaq (+1%) and S&P 500 (+0.6%).

This cross-market alignment suggests that investors are embracing a “risk-on” sentiment, likely fueled by growing expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Trump’s Meme Coin Makes Millions for a Select Few While Over 760,000 Wallets Suffer Losses

Institutional Momentum Building

According to Bitwise Asset Management’s Juan Leon, retail investors have been selling, while institutional capital continues to accumulate Bitcoin. “That shift looks to be nearing its end,” Leon said, noting that institutional players are positioning themselves aggressively as the next major leg up takes shape.

However, ARK Invest offered a word of caution. Their recent report flags a potentially bearish signal in Bitcoin’s on-chain metrics. They highlight a cooling MVRV ratio and a decline in capital inflows in Q2, warning that momentum could stall if prices don’t continue to climb.

Despite ARK’s short-term warnings, the long-term picture appears resoundingly bullish. Global tensions—from U.S. fiscal fragility to ongoing geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the Middle East—are only strengthening Bitcoin’s appeal as a decentralized, scarce asset.


