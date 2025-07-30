India’s Crypto Boom Goes Tier 2: CoinSwitch Q2 2025 Report Reveals Surging Adoption Beyond Metros

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the king, capturing 6.5% of investor interest and leading trading volume at 7.2%. Dogecoin (6.49%) and Ethereum (5.2%) follow closely, with meme coins making up 13.2% of total investments. Shiba Inu and PEPE also showed strong traction, proving that meme coin mania is far from over.

India’s love affair with crypto is intensifying—and this time, it’s the Tier 2 and 3 cities leading the charge. CoinSwitch, India’s crypto trading platform, has released its much-anticipated ‘India’s Crypto Portfolio: Q2 2025’ report, offering a revealing snapshot of the country’s evolving digital asset landscape.

With insights from over 2 crore users, the CoinSwitch report highlights a breakout quarter fueled by Bitcoin’s rally beyond $123,000, global policy shifts, and renewed investor confidence. The most eye-opening takeaway? While metros like Delhi (14.6%), Bengaluru (6.8%), and Mumbai (5.2%) still top investment charts, smaller cities like Jaipur, Patna, and Lucknow are rapidly closing the gap, marking a fundamental shift in adoption patterns.

“Q2 2025 has been a breakout quarter for crypto globally, and India is no exception,” said Balaji Srihari, Vice President at CoinSwitch. “We’re seeing Indians build well-rounded portfolios, from blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH to bold bets on meme and gaming tokens.”







Kolkata emerged as the top-performing city, with a staggering 75.61% of investor portfolios in profit, underscoring the growing financial literacy and savvy among regional investors.

Who’s Investing?

India’s crypto investor base remains overwhelmingly young, with 71.7% under the age of 35. The 26–35 age group led the charge at 44.4%, followed by the 18–25 bracket at 27.3%. Female participation, although still low at 12.02%, signals a growing opportunity for inclusive growth.

What Are They Buying?

Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin (BTC) remains the king, capturing 6.5% of investor interest and leading trading volume at 7.2%. Dogecoin (6.49%) and Ethereum (5.2%) follow closely, with meme coins making up 13.2% of total investments. Shiba Inu and PEPE also showed strong traction, proving that meme coin mania is far from over.

Layer-1 tokens like Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche captured the highest investor interest at 35.52%, reflecting a strategic tilt toward infrastructure-based projects. Meanwhile, DeFi and gaming tokens saw a significant uptick in traction, indicating diversified portfolios and rising investor maturity.

As per the CoinSwitch Report, May 2025 was the hottest month for crypto trading, especially on May 9 and May 12, thanks to global trade policy changes—particularly tariff reductions between the U.S., UK, and China. These geopolitical shifts boosted sentiment and sent Bitcoin volumes soaring across Indian platforms.

India’s Crypto Portfolio: Q2 2025 confirms what many suspected—crypto has gone mainstream in India. But the real growth story isn’t in the boardrooms of Mumbai or Delhi—it’s on the smartphones of young investors in Tier 2 cities, trading Dogecoin while riding the metro or upskilling through YouTube in regional languages.

As crypto becomes an integral part of India’s digital economy, CoinSwitch’s report signals a future where financial empowerment may be just one token away—from Jaipur to Jamshedpur.