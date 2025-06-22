Cryptocurrency
Bitget and MotoGP Ignite the Future of Crypto-Fueled Speed in 2025 Partnership
In a move that combines the adrenaline of motorsport with the volatility of cryptocurrency, leading global crypto exchange Bitget has officially announced its role as a Regional Partner for select MotoGP Grand Prix events across Europe and Southeast Asia in 2025. From the Mugello Circuit in Italy to the racetracks of Germany, Spain, and Indonesia, Bitget is ramping up the visibility of blockchain.
The collaboration kicked off in style at the Italian Grand Prix with high-octane branding, trackside activations, and a powerful message: Make It Count. As precision machinery roared to life on the Mugello track, Bitget made a clear statement — the world of crypto belongs in the fast lane.
“Racing is a sport of milliseconds; crypto is a market of micro-decisions,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our partnership with MotoGP shows that whether you’re trading digital assets or taking a sharp turn at 200 mph, smart moves and fearless execution define success.”
At the heart of the campaign is three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo, whose drive for perfection perfectly aligns with Bitget’s mission to empower smart, bold decision-making. “In both racing and trading, you win by making every second count,” Jorge Lorenzo said. “Bitget and MotoGP share a mindset built on precision, focus, and relentless ambition.”
This partnership isn’t just symbolic. It features exclusive fan experiences, VIP paddock access, and cross-platform digital activations that immerse users in the thrills of racing. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) and media attending the Mugello event were given behind-the-scenes access to riders and teams, offering a crypto-laced look into the inner world of MotoGP.
Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer at MotoGP, said, “MotoGP is built on speed, precision, and innovation—values that mirror Bitget’s leadership in crypto. Together, we’re delivering a new kind of fan experience.”
Bitget’s high-profile entry into MotoGP adds to its impressive partnership roster, which includes Lionel Messi, Juventus, and LALIGA. With over 120 million global users and daily trading volume surpassing $20 billion, Bitget is rapidly accelerating mainstream crypto adoption through cultural crossovers.
This latest alliance marks a defining moment where Web3 technology meets elite motorsport, and where fans of speed and finance find common ground in a shared pursuit of excellence.
As the 2025 MotoGP season unfolds, expect to see Bitget’s branding across racetracks, helmets, and highlight reels — a powerful symbol that in both crypto and racing, the winners are those who make it count.