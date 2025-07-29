Connect with us

CoinSwitch Launches 'Block by Block': Competition on Crypto Policy for Law Students

CoinSwitch, a cryptocurrency investment platform, announced the launch of ‘Block by Block’, a unique national-level paper presentation competition focused on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs). The initiative, launched in partnership with the top-tier law firm Trilegal and the Centre for Technology, Entertainment, and Sports Law at NUJS, KolkataIndia, is designed to empower law and public policy students to shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in India.

The competition invites students to craft policy frameworks around the theme: “A Policy Approach for Regulation of Virtual Digital Assets/Crypto Assets to Foster the Growth of a New Asset Class in India.” Participants will tackle real-world regulatory dilemmas and offer innovative yet actionable solutions—bridging academic theory with industry relevance. “Responsible innovation in crypto starts with meaningful dialogue,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch. “By bringing students, industry experts, and legal minds together, ‘Block by Block’ aims to spark progressive thought leadership for India’s VDA ecosystem.”



Participants compete for a total prize pool of ₹1.5 lakh, with ₹75,000 for the winner, ₹50,000 for the first runner-up, and ₹25,000 for the second runner-up.

But beyond the money, the real draw is the platform’s legitimacy:

Publication Potential: The winning entry will be considered for publication in the prestigious NUJS Law Review.

Certificates & Recognition: Top three will receive certificates of excellence, while finalists will earn participation credentials for their academic portfolios.

Jury Panel: Submissions will be judged by a panel of luminaries, including Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch, Jaideep Reddy, Partner, Trilegal, Dr. Shameek Sen, Professor, NUJS Kolkata, R. Venkatesh, SVP & Head – Public Policy, CoinSwitch and Om Prakash Pandey, Director – Legal, CoinSwitch.

This competition arrives at a critical juncture in India’s crypto journey, as the country debates the future of digital asset regulation. The initiative marks a powerful collaboration among industry, academia, and government, elevating student voices in high-stakes policy discourse. “This initiative offers real-world relevance and a unique learning curve for future policymakers,” said Dr. Shameek Sen, adding that the collaboration prepares students to be “active contributors to India’s tech-policy future.”

Jaideep Reddy of Trilegal added: “India’s regulatory framework around digital assets needs bold yet informed perspectives. We’re thrilled to see students tackle this head-on.”

The competition is open from July 25 to September 10, 2025. Submissions must be under 5,000 words (excluding footnotes), with up to two authors per paper. Papers will be evaluated on originality, analytical rigor, research depth, and clarity.

As India’s digital economy scales, CoinSwitch’s ‘Block by Block’ is not just a competition—it’s a stepping stone for young legal minds to influence the national conversation on crypto law and policy.


